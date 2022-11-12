PM exudes confidence in strength of youths to build prosperous BD



Prime Minister and Awmi League President Sheikh Hasina addressing a youth rally, held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday marking the 50th founding anniversary of Juba League, ruling Awami Leagues youth front. PHOTO: PMO

She said, "The power of youth is the prosperity of Bangladesh. Today's youth should focus on nation building. Due to the Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions are occurring. Our imports have become difficult. So be self-reliant. I will tell the youth that not even an inch of land should remain uncultivated. Go to your village and use every piece of land. Cultivation has to be done, whatever it is."

She exuded confidence in the strength of the youths at a grand rally organized at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Awami Juba League's golden jubilee.

Addressing the leaders and activists Awami League's youth front the Juba League, the Prime Minister said that in order to ensure that there is no famine in Bangladesh, cultivation must be ensured in all lands. At the same time, terrorism, militancy and corruption should be avoided. Others

must also work to prevent it.

She said, "No one can stop the progress of Bangladesh. Today's youth should follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and work to build a prosperous country."

"I urge the youth folk that it is their duty to march the country ahead toward development and prosperity the people of the country are now getting hope afresh to live a prosperous and dignified life due to the massive development carried out by the Awami League government. To take the efforts forward further, the youths are the most important stakeholders and they can build the country," Hasina added.

Claiming that AL has given employment to the youth whereas BNP has killed them, Sheikh Hasina said that many people do not see our development. How one can see if the eyes are blind? How many youth jobs have we created? And Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia killed thousands of youth leaders.

She said, "Juba League has participated in every movement of ours. There are many opportunities to work when you are young. The Father of the Nation initiated to form Juba League to involve the youths in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. Only the youths can build future of the country."

Juba League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the rally. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Jahangir Kabir Nanak addressed the rally. Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, General Secretary of Juba League, conducted the rally that turned into a big public meeting with the participation of hundreds of thousands from all over the country.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina came to the grand rally at 2:36pm. She hoisted the national flag and Juba League flag at the rally.

The rally started with cultural programmes. Singer Mumtaz Begum, MP, participated in the programme. A dance drama focused the performance of Juba League from its inception to the present.

Country's popular film heroes Riaz, Ferdous and Chanchal Chowdhury joined the rally.

The venue turned into a human see as the Juba League leaders and activists turned up in thousands since morning with colourful festoons, placards, national and party flags, portraits and pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, the founder of Juba League. People were seen in thousands in the open places including the Ramna Park and roads surrounding the venue.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the golden jubilee anniversary grand rally of the Jubo League by releasing pigeons and balloons.

The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a special publication of Juba League and opened the formal logo and website of the organisation marking its 50th anniversary.

A one-minute silence was observed in respect to the memory of the martyrs of August 15, 1975 and August 21, 2004 alongside martyrs of all the democratic and progressive movements at the grand rally.







To utilize every single inch of cultivable land, Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the youth to go to their villages and utilize the uncultivated land so that not even an inch of land remains uncultivated anywhere in the country.She said, "The power of youth is the prosperity of Bangladesh. Today's youth should focus on nation building. Due to the Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions are occurring. Our imports have become difficult. So be self-reliant. I will tell the youth that not even an inch of land should remain uncultivated. Go to your village and use every piece of land. Cultivation has to be done, whatever it is."She exuded confidence in the strength of the youths at a grand rally organized at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Awami Juba League's golden jubilee.Addressing the leaders and activists Awami League's youth front the Juba League, the Prime Minister said that in order to ensure that there is no famine in Bangladesh, cultivation must be ensured in all lands. At the same time, terrorism, militancy and corruption should be avoided. Othersmust also work to prevent it.She said, "No one can stop the progress of Bangladesh. Today's youth should follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and work to build a prosperous country.""I urge the youth folk that it is their duty to march the country ahead toward development and prosperity the people of the country are now getting hope afresh to live a prosperous and dignified life due to the massive development carried out by the Awami League government. To take the efforts forward further, the youths are the most important stakeholders and they can build the country," Hasina added.Claiming that AL has given employment to the youth whereas BNP has killed them, Sheikh Hasina said that many people do not see our development. How one can see if the eyes are blind? How many youth jobs have we created? And Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia killed thousands of youth leaders.She said, "Juba League has participated in every movement of ours. There are many opportunities to work when you are young. The Father of the Nation initiated to form Juba League to involve the youths in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. Only the youths can build future of the country."Juba League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the rally. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Jahangir Kabir Nanak addressed the rally. Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, General Secretary of Juba League, conducted the rally that turned into a big public meeting with the participation of hundreds of thousands from all over the country.Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina came to the grand rally at 2:36pm. She hoisted the national flag and Juba League flag at the rally.The rally started with cultural programmes. Singer Mumtaz Begum, MP, participated in the programme. A dance drama focused the performance of Juba League from its inception to the present.Country's popular film heroes Riaz, Ferdous and Chanchal Chowdhury joined the rally.The venue turned into a human see as the Juba League leaders and activists turned up in thousands since morning with colourful festoons, placards, national and party flags, portraits and pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, the founder of Juba League. People were seen in thousands in the open places including the Ramna Park and roads surrounding the venue.The Prime Minister inaugurated the golden jubilee anniversary grand rally of the Jubo League by releasing pigeons and balloons.The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a special publication of Juba League and opened the formal logo and website of the organisation marking its 50th anniversary.A one-minute silence was observed in respect to the memory of the martyrs of August 15, 1975 and August 21, 2004 alongside martyrs of all the democratic and progressive movements at the grand rally.