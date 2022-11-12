Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM exudes confidence in strength of youths to build prosperous BD

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister and Awmi League President Sheikh Hasina addressing a youth rally, held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday marking the 50th founding anniversary of Juba League, ruling Awami Leagues youth front. PHOTO: PMO

Prime Minister and Awmi League President Sheikh Hasina addressing a youth rally, held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday marking the 50th founding anniversary of Juba League, ruling Awami Leagues youth front. PHOTO: PMO

To utilize every single inch of cultivable land, Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the youth to go to their villages and utilize the uncultivated land so that not even an inch of land remains uncultivated anywhere in the country.
She said, "The power of youth is the prosperity of Bangladesh. Today's youth should focus on nation building. Due to the Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions are occurring. Our imports have become difficult. So be self-reliant. I will tell the youth that not even an inch of land should remain uncultivated. Go to your village and use every piece of land. Cultivation has to be done, whatever it is."
She  exuded confidence in the strength of the youths at a grand rally organized at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Awami Juba League's golden jubilee.
Addressing the leaders and activists Awami League's youth front the Juba League, the Prime Minister said that in order to ensure that there is no famine in Bangladesh, cultivation must be ensured in all lands. At the same time, terrorism, militancy and corruption should be avoided. Others
must also work to prevent it.
She said, "No one can stop the progress of Bangladesh. Today's youth should follow the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and work to build a prosperous country."
"I urge the youth folk that it is their duty to march the country ahead toward development and prosperity the people of the country are now getting hope afresh to live a prosperous and dignified life due to the massive development carried out by the Awami League government. To take the efforts forward further, the youths are the most important stakeholders and they can build the country," Hasina added.
Claiming that AL has given employment to the youth whereas BNP has killed them, Sheikh Hasina said that many people do not see our development. How one can see if the eyes are blind? How many youth jobs have we created? And Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia killed thousands of youth leaders.
She said, "Juba League has participated in every movement of ours. There are many opportunities to work when you are young. The Father of the Nation initiated to form Juba League to involve the youths in building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. Only the youths can build future of the country."
Juba League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the rally. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Jahangir Kabir Nanak addressed the rally. Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, General Secretary of Juba League, conducted the rally that turned into a big public meeting with the participation of hundreds of thousands from all over the country.
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina came to the grand rally at 2:36pm. She hoisted the national flag and Juba League flag at the rally.
The rally started with cultural programmes. Singer Mumtaz Begum, MP, participated in the programme. A dance drama focused the performance  of Juba League from its inception to the present.
Country's popular film heroes Riaz, Ferdous and Chanchal Chowdhury joined the rally.
The venue turned into a human see as the Juba League leaders and activists turned up in thousands since morning with colourful festoons, placards, national and party flags, portraits and pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, the founder of Juba League. People were seen in thousands in the open places including the Ramna Park and roads surrounding the venue.    
The Prime Minister inaugurated the golden jubilee anniversary grand rally of the Jubo League by releasing pigeons and balloons.
The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a special publication of Juba League and opened the formal logo and website of the organisation marking its 50th anniversary.
A one-minute silence was observed in respect to the memory of the martyrs of August 15, 1975 and August 21, 2004 alongside martyrs of all the democratic and progressive movements at the grand rally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local gangster 'City Shahin' killed in 'crossfire': RAB
Faridpur AL holds protest rally  ahead of  BNP's programme
Biden, Xi to meet at G20 summit
BNP's rally in Faridpur today
Rejoinder
50th founding anniv of Awami Juba League observed
WB VP Martin Raiser due today
Dhaka city dwellers to face a rough ride in coming days for political programmes


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft