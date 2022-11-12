Ctg Port paralysed as lighterage vessel workers call strike

CHATTOGRAM Nov 11: The lighterage of bulk cargo from the ships moored at 16 ghats of the river Karnaphuli remained suspended since 6:00am on Friday following the indefinite strike called by the lighterage vessel workers.

Several ships remained stranded at the ghats as lighter vessel workers went on an indefinite strike from 6:00am Friday and refrained from transferring goods from moored ships to press home their five-point demands.

So, transportation of goods from Chattogram Port to other parts of the country remained suspended too due to the strike.

The lighterage vessel workers announced the work stoppage during a rally under the banner of 'vessel workers of all levels,' at the city's Banglabazar area on Thursday.

The five-point demands include, removal of Chattogram Port Chairman, removal of Officer-in-Charge of Patenga Police Station, cancelling lease of Charpara Terminal used for movement of lighter vessel workers and creating a safe harbour for lighter vessels by excavating the Sangu River estuary.

On November 3, goons of the leaseholders of Charpara terminal had beaten up some nine workers and the police didn't take any action against it, said Nani Alam Vice President of Lighter Vessel Workers Union.

Protesting the incident, workers moved all the lighter vessels to Parkir Char and started using the Chinese Ghat to get on and off the vessels but the authorities evicted that terminal too, he said.

Until the demands are fulfilled freight operation from Chattogram through rivers will remain suspended, he said.











