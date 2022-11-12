Video
Union Digital Centre celebrates decade

a2i is working to make digital centre\'s as rural economic hubs

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

a2i is working to make digital centre's as rural economic hubs
As the beacon of digital Bangladesh, a2i is celebrating decade of delivering all public and private services at the doorstep of the people through digital centres spread across the country.  
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, was present as the chief guest at a programme in this regard organised on Friday to celebrate the anniversary of this long journey of Union Digital Centre (UDC).  
At the same time, a campaign titled 'Smart Bangladesh 2041: Smart Services for All' has been started in all districts, upazilas and union levels on the occasion.
Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Ziaul Alam PAA and Additional Secretary of Local Government department Dr Mah: Sher Ali was present as special guests in this event organised by 'a2i' under the Cabinet division and Information and Communication Technology Department and organised with the support of UNDP.
Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir presided over the event where Policy Adviser of a2Ii Anir Chowdhury, President of Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) Engr Subrata Sarkar, President of Bangladesh Union Parishad Chairman's Association Belayet Hossain Gazi Billal and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) President Shami Kaiser were present.



