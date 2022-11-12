Mobile internet rate to be fixed soon: Jabbar

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar raised the question of not fixing the rate of mobile internet based on speed like broadband.

Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF) Chairperman Hasanul Haque Inu has criticised the imposition of income tax on the growing e-commerce sector in addition to imposing strict controls to stop anarchy in the digital business sector like Evaly.

On the opening day of the 3-day 17th conference of Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum at CIRDAP auditorium in the city on Thursday, Mustafa Jabbar urged the youths to prepare to lead the fifth industrial revolution and said that the more effective the BIGF is, the fifth industrial revolution will be smoother.

He also said that we have implemented one country one rate.

However, about 11.5 crore people are using mobile internet and 1.5 crore broadband internet.

Among them, those connected to mobile internet are facing problems. This is happening because the infrastructure is not done properly. Some operators have stopped selling sim cards. If customers increase, customer service should also increase. For this reason, we have requested the BTRC chairman to fix the rate for mobile internet service like broadband. I know the work is going on. BTRC chairman will give me good news soon. I hope that the rate will be fixed soon that common people can use it.

Not imposing new tax on mobile Internet, reducing it, the common people will get benefit and similarly, if the e-commerce business is not taxed, people will be more encouraged to do digital transactions, said Mustafa Jabbar.

The minister also said that the government has delivered high speed internet to 1216 unions to implement the Digital Bangladesh vision. As a result of the implementation of dotbangla, Bengali language has now dominated the digital world.

BIGF president Hasanul Haque Inu said,"There are 3 obstacles in front of us to eliminate the disparity between gender, rich and poor. These are - language, technology and information. To remove this barrier, digital infrastructure should be developed to implement Smart Bangladesh. He also urged the United Nations to play a role in internet management for safe internet.











