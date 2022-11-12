Dengue: 1 dies, 266 patients hospitalised

With another death reported in 24 hours till Friday morning, this year's fatalities from dengue climbed to 193.

During this period, 266 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Chattogram, taking the death toll in the division to 49. Of the new patients, 150 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 116 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,252 dengue patients, including 1,923 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. -UNB



















