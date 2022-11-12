Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 1 dies, 266 patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

With another death reported in 24 hours till Friday morning, this year's fatalities from dengue climbed to 193.
During this period, 266 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest death was reported from Chattogram, taking the death toll in the division to 49. Of the new patients, 150 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 116 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,252 dengue patients, including 1,923 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Union Digital Centre celebrates decade
Mobile internet rate to be fixed soon: Jabbar
Dengue: 1 dies, 266 patients hospitalised
Juba League activists crowd DU campus
Scientists warn a third of people face life in climate hotspots
Don’t be shy to use Padma Bridge, Parash tells Fakhrul
HC grants bail for 2 trustees of NSU
Huawei Bangladesh Academy launched to bridge ecosystem with knowledge


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft