Juba League activists crowd DU campus

It was a Friday, the day residential students of Dhaka University (DU) halls generally make long queues to enter washrooms for taking showers ahead of Juma prayer, spending a considerable amount of time in the line. On top of it -- taking bath, using washrooms and toilets -- thousands of Juba League leaders and activists, youth-association of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), precipitated the woes of the students since early morning.

Moreover, the Dhaka city dwellers and commuters in the city's Mirpur, Gulistan, Motijheel, Sayedabad, Sadarghat, Mirpur, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, not to mention the Old Town also faced trouble availing public transport on this day due to a grand rally of Juba League at Suhrawardy Udyan, attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as chief guest.

Many of them were seen waiting for hours at the bus stops. Female, children and the elderly were the worst sufferers.

Joining the grand rally, thousands of Juba League leaders and activists, coming from different parts of the country, gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan venue adjacent to the DU campus while they parked their reserved buses, cars and trucks on the campus. And they also invaded the residential halls, used washrooms, surrounded reading rooms, dined at the canteens and loitered around the entire campus throughout the day.

Meanwhile at noon, at least 10 Chhatra League activists of DU branch were injured in a clash with a group of Juba League men near the western gate of the Suhrawardy Udyan. Witnesses said some Juba League men also tried to assault President Sanjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain of DU Chhatra League.

Siam Rahman, General Secretary of Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit of BCL, said at least ten activists including two activists of his unit, three of Sgt Zahurul Haque Hall unit were injured in the brawl.

Another witness said the police charged batons to disperse Chhatra League group, conversely, did nothing to the Juba League men.

Contacted, Saddam said no such incident took place, adding, they just faced a little bit of difficulties while entering the venue.

Apart from this, some other isolated incidents of altercation between students and Juba League activists took place in the university halls.

From the very early morning, the Juba League leaders and activists were seen using washrooms of the halls maintaining serial - which sparked anger among residential students as they were obstructed from using washroom and toilet facilities.

The outsiders also gathered in front of the reading rooms of the halls, and their loud voice hampered study of the students, who were preparing for examinations in their departments.

Besides, the Juba League men frustrated the students by occupying the hall canteens during two meal times - breakfast and lunch - which led many to starve for a long period. The canteen owners also faced shortage of food.

Masum Billah, a resident of Muktijodda Ziaur Rahman Hall, said the most exasperating scene was seen when the Juba League men left the toilets in an unhygienic condition after use. They also littered the campus with the leftover of their food packets.

"I was surprised when I saw at least 10 activists doing protocol duty to a leader surrounding a washroom on the fifth floor when he was taking a shower," another resident of Surja Sen Hall told this correspondent.

Several rallies at TSC, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Ganatantra O Mukti Turon, VC Chattar and other important spots of the campus hampered students' free movement profoundly and brought the traffic at different entrances to a standstill.

Regarding bus parking here and there on the campus, Anamul Hoque, a fourth-year student of Law Department, said Mal Chhattar seemed like Sayedabad Bus Stand while Azadul Haque Azad objected to such characterization and called it Gabtali Bus Terminal.

This correspondent could not reach DU Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani despite several attempts for his comment in this regard.






