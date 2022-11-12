Video
Scientists warn a third of people face life in climate hotspots

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

About 1.6 billion people now live in climate change "vulnerability hotspots", a number that could double by 2050 if fossil fuel use continue at the rate they are today, scientists warned at the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt.
That would put a third of the world's population at risk of weather disasters, water and food shortages, displacement and other threats that could spur social instability, said Johan Rockstrm, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, sources said..
Limiting global temperature rise as a result of climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) - the more ambitious target of the 2015 Paris Agreement - "is not a goal, it is a physical limit", he warned at a press conference.
"Go beyond it and we are likely to trigger tipping points," such as irreversible melting of Greenland ice that could set in motion 7 metres (23 feet) of sea level rise over time, enough to swamp key coastal cities, he said.
Scientists, who have been issuing a drumbeat of increasingly frank reports and warnings about growing climate risks, are hoping to inject that urgency into UN climate negotiations that started this week in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
With fossil fuel emissions still rising, despite a need for them to fall by 45 per cent within eight years to keep the 1.5C goal alive, scientists are thinking about how to better grab attention to enact change. "How we can deliver this message and try to attract more action?" said Mercedes Bustamante, an ecologist at the University of Brasilia. At COP27 on Thursday, leading climate scientists presented a list of 10 insights into the latest global warming science, in simple language and tailored toward policy suggestions - a far cry from the data-heavy science reports once delivered at COP meetings. Among the key points, they said the ability of people to adapt to coming climate impacts is limited - which means faster emissions cutting is crucial - and worrying new climate-related health threats are on the rise, including from heat extremes.
"We know from COVID our health systems are really unprepared for shocks and stresses. Climate change is a major shock and stress already affecting many of our countries," said Kristie Ebi, a specialist in global warming impacts on health at the University of Washington.










