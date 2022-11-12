Video
Saturday, 12 November, 2022
Don’t be shy to use Padma Bridge, Parash tells Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Friday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Barisal a few days ago. He went there and talked much. One thing was funny. He did not go through the Padma Bridge in Barisal. He went there by air. I want to tell Mirza Fakhrul, don't be shy to use Padma Bridge. Sheikh Hasina's development is for everyone.
He said these things while addressing the Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. The rally was held on the occasion of Juba League's founding anniversary and golden jubilee. Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina attended the grand rally as the chief guest.
He also said, "Will you and your followers use the metro rail, Padma Bridge? Do they avoid four-lane highways? In fact, you are bound to use Sheikh Hasina's development. Because, your leader (Tarique Rahman) lives in abroad. Can you avoid the third terminal of Dhaka Airport when you have to go to London to plot and plan for arson? That development also belongs to Sheikh Hasina. So I want to tell you, get out of narrow mindedness."
He said that development is not an accident, development is a product of vision, Sheikh Hasina has been able to provide development. For her vision, for her patriotism and for her visionary leadership it has been possible.
Sheikh Parash said, "Bangladesh was called 'breeding ground of terrorism' during BNP. From there Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina is now being called 'Next Asian Tiger'. All the development depends on the foresight of the leadership and Sheikh Hasina continues to prove it. She is the best crisis manager in the world."
Calling on the party leaders and workers to stop the unhealthy competition, the chairman of the organization said that Awami League and Sheikh Hasina will have to work relentlessly for the next 14 months to bring them back to power.


