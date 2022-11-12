Kean fires Juve into top four at outraged Verona, Lazio go second

MILAN, NOV 11: Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday's 1-0 victory at rock-bottom Verona, who were fuming after being denied what they saw as a clear penalty.

Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour in a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to extend his team's league winning run to five matches. Massimiliano Allegri's job had been up for discussion after a series of embarrassing results at home and in Europe but they are in the Champions League positions.

"It certainly wasn't a great performance... the boys knew what the right attitude was for the match and that's good," said Allegri to Sky. Juve haven't conceded a goal in their winning streak and are 10 points behind league leaders Napoli. They also only trail champions AC Milan and Lazio, who beat Monza 1-0 in the day's late match and travel to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, by just two points. -AFP











