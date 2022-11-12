Video
Hales 'delivers in spades' at T20 WC to cap England redemption

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

ADELAIDE, NOV 11: If it wasn't for a freak injury to Jonny Bairstow on a golf course, Alex Hales would have been watching the Twenty20 World Cup on television at home and pondering what might have been.
Instead, the dynamic batsman played a leading role in England's annihilation of India in the semi-finals and is now sizing up Pakistan's bowlers in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
English media hailed man-of-the-match Hales's unbeaten 86 off 47 balls in Thursday's 10-wicket thrashing of India at the Adelaide Oval as "the ultimate redemption".
"This was vindication for him and England's selectors in more ways than one," former England skipper Mike Atherton wrote in The Times. But just a few months ago, the 33-year-old's international career looked over.
The batsman had not represented England for three-and-a-half years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests.    -AFP


