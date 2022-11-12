Three new national records on first day 

Three new national records were set on the first day of Saif Powertec 35th National Age Group Swimming and Diving competition that has begun from on Friday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

Mohammad Imran Hasan of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) set the new national mark in the 100m back stroke event (13-14 boys) with a time of 01:12.04 eclipsing the previous record of 01:08.26 set by his teammate Mithu Mia in 2015.

In the 18-20 women's juvenile group, Nupur Khatun of BKSP set the new national record in the 200m free style clocking 02:23.12 erasing the previous national record of 02:31.11 set by her teammate Khadija Khatun in 2012.

In the 18-20 men's juvenile group, Amirul Islam of Monju Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj set the new national record in the 100m back stroke with a time of 01:03.37 breaking the old national record of 01:04.30 set by BKSP's Amirul Islam in 2021.

After the end of the first day's competition, BKSP dominated the medal tally with 23 gold, 25 silver and 16 bronze medals while Bangladesh Ansar following them with four gold and nine silver medals. Monju Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj stand third in the medal tally with three gold medals.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest, sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited and organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF).

Near about 300 swimmers from divisional sports associations, district sports associations, swimming clubs, educational boards, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police are participating in this competition. -BSS





















