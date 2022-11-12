Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Age Group Swimming

Three new national records on first day 

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Three new national records were set on the first day of Saif Powertec 35th National Age Group Swimming and Diving competition that has begun from on Friday at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.  
Mohammad Imran Hasan of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) set the new national mark in the 100m back stroke event (13-14 boys) with a time of 01:12.04 eclipsing the previous record of 01:08.26 set by his teammate Mithu Mia in 2015.
In the 18-20 women's juvenile group, Nupur Khatun of BKSP set the new national record in the 200m free style clocking 02:23.12 erasing the previous national record of 02:31.11 set by her teammate Khadija Khatun in 2012.
In the 18-20 men's juvenile group, Amirul Islam of Monju Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj set the new national record in the 100m back stroke with a time of 01:03.37 breaking the old national record of 01:04.30 set by BKSP's Amirul Islam in 2021.
After the end of the first day's competition, BKSP dominated the medal tally with 23 gold, 25 silver and 16 bronze medals while Bangladesh Ansar following them with four gold and nine silver medals.  Monju Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj stand third in the medal tally with three gold medals.  
Earlier, Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest, sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited and organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF).
Near about 300 swimmers from divisional sports associations, district sports associations, swimming clubs, educational boards, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Ansar and Bangladesh Police are participating in this competition.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar robo-jockey camel races hope to draw World Cup crowd
Kroos nets volley as Madrid beat Cadiz to cut gap on Barca
Kean fires Juve into top four at outraged Verona, Lazio go second
Direct Israel-Qatar flights open to Palestinians for World Cup: FIFA
Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup
Man Utd survive Villa scare to reach League Cup last 16
Lawyers console Danushka's worried family
Hales 'delivers in spades' at T20 WC to cap England redemption


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft