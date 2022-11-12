



Nepal newbie champion playing 1-1 draw

The calculation like that Nepal needed a single point and Bangladesh full three points from the match to lift the trophy of the event.

The unfortunate matter was failing to utilise a penalty shot in the 90th minute of the match. If that shot was not squandered the result would be different. Joynab Bibi took the shot which went straight to the custodian's grip.

One may argue that Bangladesh missed the golden opportunity by missing that 90-minute penalty. But that said penalty shot was not all that Bangladesh failed in the match.

The entire match saw a heap of missed passes, wrong delivery, and miscommunication among the booters from the host side.

In the match, Nepal went ahead in the 14th minute of the match. A powerful shot by striker Sushila went over the Bangladesh custodian and hit the post.

Bangladesh returned to the match in the 54th minute. Striker Ruma Akter headed on a corner of Joynob Bibi to hit the post.

Although Bangladesh failed to win the match, the girls are still young and have days ahead to work on skills.







