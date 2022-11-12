Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U15 Girls\' Championship

Nepal newbie champion playing 1-1 draw

Bangladesh miss trophy missing a penalty

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

SAFF U15 Girls' Championship
Nepal newbie champion playing 1-1 draw

Nepal newbie champion playing 1-1 draw

Nepal became the newbie champion of the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship following a 1-1 tie against the host Bangladesh in the last match of the event on Friday at Shaheed Birshrestha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.
The calculation like that Nepal needed a single point and Bangladesh full three points from the match to lift the trophy of the event.
The unfortunate matter was failing to utilise a penalty shot in the 90th minute of the match. If that shot was not squandered the result would be different. Joynab Bibi took the shot which went straight to the custodian's grip.
One may argue that Bangladesh missed the golden opportunity by missing that 90-minute penalty. But that said penalty shot was not all that Bangladesh failed in the match.
The entire match saw a heap of missed passes, wrong delivery, and miscommunication among the booters from the host side.
In the match, Nepal went ahead in the 14th minute of the match. A powerful shot by striker Sushila went over the Bangladesh custodian and hit the post.
Bangladesh returned to the match in the 54th minute. Striker Ruma Akter headed on a corner of Joynob Bibi to hit the post.
Although Bangladesh failed to win the match, the girls are still young and have days ahead to work on skills.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar robo-jockey camel races hope to draw World Cup crowd
Kroos nets volley as Madrid beat Cadiz to cut gap on Barca
Kean fires Juve into top four at outraged Verona, Lazio go second
Direct Israel-Qatar flights open to Palestinians for World Cup: FIFA
Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup
Man Utd survive Villa scare to reach League Cup last 16
Lawyers console Danushka's worried family
Hales 'delivers in spades' at T20 WC to cap England redemption


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft