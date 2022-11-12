Tanzim, Rajib, Sabuj elected President, VP, GS of ATJFB

Md Tanzim Anwar, Special Correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), has been elected President of the Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) unopposed for a two-year tenure (2023-24)

Rajib Ghosh, Chief Reporter of DBC News, has been elected Vice President unopposed while Ziaul Hoque Sabuj, Special Correspondent of Bangla Vision, has been elected General Secretary with Abdul Baten Biplob (Asian TV) elected Joint General Secretary.

Chief Election Commissioner Mashiur Rahaman and two Election Commissioners Golam Mujtaba Dhruba and Sohel Hossain announced the election results after the vote casting on Friday.

Earlier, the Annual General Meeting of the Forum was held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium with outgoing President Nadira Kiron in the chair. -UNB















