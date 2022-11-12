Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Patients suffer as power disruption cripples services at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BARISHAL, Nov 11: Doctors and nurses at Barishal's Sher-e-bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) are finding it hard to provide treatment to patients as electricity supply remained snapped in five units of the hospital for the last couple of days.
Surgery ward no 3 and 4 of G-block(male), surgery ward no 1 of A Block(male) and I block(Eye) have been without electricity for the last three days, while the radiology department has been facing power cuts for the last 18 days.
Naimul Islam, relative of a patient, said that they can't even go to the washroom at night due to lack of electricity.
"We don't get proper treatment at the hospital. Still, we've to come here as we don't have any other place to go. The hospital doesn't even have electricity. I don't know how the hospital is running without monitoring," said Arafat Hossain Shaon, relative of another patient.
Wishing to be anonymous, a nurse of the hospital said that they can't provide injections to the patients properly due to darkness at night.
"We're currently doing our work with the help of candles and charger lights. The hospital authority is building a gate spending crores of taka, which is unnecessary. The money should've been spent on fixing the electrical cables and ensuring constant supply of electricity through generators," said the nurse.
The nurse added that instead of building a gate, emphasis should be given on how to provide treatment to the patients more effectively.
Dr HM Saiful Islam, director of the hospital, didn't respond to the calls made to collect information about the electricity crisis.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Orange cultivation gains popularity in Panchagarh
Tanzim, Rajib, Sabuj elected President, VP, GS of ATJFB
Patients suffer as power disruption cripples services at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital
KUET student dies in Joypurhat train accident
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
3,376 Yaba tablets, 20 bottles of wine recovered in C’nawabganj
11,000 get BCL leaders’ life-saving free oxygen service so far
Youth held with 1,800 yaba tablets in Rajshahi


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft