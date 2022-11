JOYPURHAT, Nov 11: A third year student of the department of Leather Engineering of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) died while trying to get off from a moving train in Joypurhat Railway Station on Early Friday.

The deceased is Rahul Hossain, son of late Shahriar Raees from Kalipara village under Bogura's Shibganj upazila. -UNB