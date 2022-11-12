67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities

The government has imparted training to 67 lakh youths on various income generation trades since 2009 to make them skilled and self-employed.

"Youth Development Department imparts training on a total of 83 trades across the country and 23 lakh trained youths out of 67 lakh have engaged themselves in self-employment," Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin said on Friday.

He said the youth and sports ministry has been imparting training to 3.50 lakh youths every year aimed to engaging them income generating activities across the country.

"The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to make Bangladesh a developed once by 2041," Mesbah said.

He said the youth department has 70 youth training centres across the country to impart training to youths on 83 trades. Apart from the designated training centres, district youth office and upazila youth office are also engaged to train youths to make them skilled and self-employed.

According to information, the youth department gave soft loan Taka 2,302.43 crore to 10, 31,093 trained youths from its own fund as startup capital. -BSS









