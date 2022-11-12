3,376 Yaba tablets, 20 bottles of wine recovered in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 11: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 3,376 pieces of yaba tablet and 20 bottles of foreign-made liquor in two separate drives from Shibganj frontier areas Thursday night and earlier on Friday.

BGB said, being informed, a patrol team of BGB from Sonamasjid Border Out Post (BOP) conducted a raid at frontier Pirojpur area around 10:00pm and found 3,376 yaba tablets in an abandoned condition.

Another team of BGB from Shialmara BOP raided Shialmara eidgah area at around 3:00am on Friday and found 20 bottles of foreign-made liquor. -BSS















