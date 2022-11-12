11,000 get BCL leaders’ life-saving free oxygen service so far



However, showing respect to Hakim's gratitude, Sad replied that he had no control over life and death; rather he was the medium of the Almighty - prompting him to do this humanitarian service.

When the whole world; homogenously Bangladesh as well, suffered shortage of oxygen cylinder during the pandemic period, three BCL leaders -- Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, former Liberation War and Freedom Struggle Secretary of DU Central Students' Union (DUCSU), Sobur Khan Collins, Deputy Science Affairs Secretary of BCL and Rafiqul Islam Sabuj, Joint General Secretary of BCL DU branch, came to the fore to fight the Covid-19 spread in the country by providing free oxygen service 24/7.

They started their journey with 12 oxygen cylinders and three volunteers whereas the number of cylinders increased to 210 now. Currently 160 volunteers are working for this initiative in different divisional cities and districts.

Launched in Dhaka University (DU), this service has spread directly in five divisional cities and nine districts outside Dhaka. Even though the corona infection has decreased, others including corona patients and whoever needs oxygen are still receiving the free service since June 25 in 2020.

Wherever they cannot provide the service directly, they send oxygen cylinders by ambulance or courier service. When a patient calls for oxygen, the volunteers of the FJBOS prepare it within 10 to 15 minutes and take it to the patient's door for free.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Sad said the volunteers went through several difficulties -- sometimes even putting their lives at risk -- when they provided the service.

"22 volunteers were infected with corona especially during the transmission of the delta variant of Corona. At that time, the entrepreneurs had to endure the intense cries of many patients and their relatives when they got calls for cylinders but could not provide due to cylinder shortages," Sad said.

Sharing crucial memories, Sobur Khan Collins said, "I have gone to many residences of Corona-affected patients with cylinders whose family members did not even come close to the patients. The family members opened the door and sent us directly to the patient. We had to put on their oxygen masks with our own hands. They had to adjust the flow themselves by seeing how much oxygen they needed."

Sad said they do not accept any financial support directly. If any organisation or individual wants to support them, they accept cylinder or oxygen service materials.

The trio already bagged vast appreciation for their initiative from prominent academics to political leaders and they were praised in DU senate meeting to national parliament session. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman praised them in the Senate and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Parliament, inspiring them to undertake more such initiatives.



