Youth held with 1,800 yaba tablets in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 11: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested an alleged drug peddling youth with 1,800 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from his residence in the district Thursday night.

The arrested person was identified as Ridoy Islam, 22, son of Sirajul Islam of Muktarpur Andharipara village under Charghat upazila, RAB sources here said on Friday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in his house and nabbed the man with the drugs around 8.30pm.

A case was recorded with Charghat Police Station in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized goods was handed over to the police this morning. -BSS

