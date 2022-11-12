CU JCD body annulled 6yrs after formation

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 11: The central body of BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) has annulled its Chittagong University unit - around six years after its formation.

A press release signed by the central committee's office secretary Md Jahangir Alam said this on Friday.

"The date expired committee of the Chittagong University JCD unit was annulled to form a new committee as per the decision of the central committee," the release said adding that central President and General Secretary Kazi Rawnakul Islam Sarbon and Saif Mahmud Jewel respectively approved the decision.

Necessary measures will be taken to reform the grainsizing committee, it read.

A 69-member committee with Khorshed Alam and Shahidul Islam as president and general secretary of the CU unit was formed in October, 2016. Later, a full-fledged committee comprising 243 members was also announced on May 18, 2018 but its activities on the campus were not seen remarkably. -UNB







