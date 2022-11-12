Video
MIT wins ICPC World Cup, BUET 51st

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Massachusetts Institute of Technology won the finals of the 45th International Collegiate Programming Contest held at ICCB, Bashundhara in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) won the finals of the 45th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) held in Dhaka, with a total score of 11.
Among 137 teams of university students from 69 countries, BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) ranked 51st overall in the world.
ICPC World Finals, Dhaka of the 45th edition of "International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC)" was held at ICCB, Bashundhara in the city on Thursday.
After that, by solving 10 problems, Peking University from China in East Asia won second place and The University of Tokyo from Asia Pacific also took third place by solving 9 problems and received gold medal. South Korea's Seoul National University won the gold after the top 3 teams solved 9 problems.
The teams were the first to solve a problem in 11 minutes -- ETH Zurich of Switzerland, Ecole Normale Supérieure de Paris of France, Carnegie Mellon University of the United States and University of Warsaw of Poland i.e. a total of 4 teams -- won silver medals.
Bronze was awarded to Northern Eurasia's National Research University Higher School of Economics, St. Petersburg State University, UK's University of Oxford and Vietnam's University of Engineering and Technology (VNU).
The rankings of other Bangladeshi universities in the 45th ICPC are as follows:
Among them, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) got 51st place and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) got 56th place by solving four problems each.
Besides, the remaining six teams get honourable mentions. These teams are: University of Dhaka ranked 82nd, Jahangirnagar University ranked 98th, North South University ranked 107th, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) ranked 113rd, University of Asia Pacific (UAP) ranked 119th and Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) ranked 122nd. A total of 8 teams from Bangladesh took part  in this year's ICPC.


