Maldives fire: Identitties of BD victims confirmed

Bangladesh High Commission in Maldives has confirmed identities of the two Bangladesh nationals who were killed in a fire that broke out in building housing foreign workers in the Maldives capital early Thursday.

The High Commission also identified the injured Bangladeshi who is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Male.

The deceased expatriates were Asia Begum, passport no: BK0977764, daughter of Zorif Ali from Pirpur village in Dhanbaria upazila of Tangail and Uzzal, passport no: EG0289266, son of Golam from Ayma rasulpur village in Panchbibi upazila of Jaypurhat, said the High Commission quoting the Ministry of foreign Affairs, Maldives.

Meanwhile, another Bangladeshi, Tyob, son of Rokon Molla, from Bhanga upazila in Faridpur is currently under treatment at IGM hospital. -UNB











