Indian Defence Minister praises Indian Army

New Delhi, Nov 10: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for its operational readiness to ensure security and national sovereignty.

In the same breath, he emphasized preparation for any operational contingencies and constant operational readiness at its peak level.

Addressing Indian Army Commanders' Conference, Rajnath said, "I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership".

He described the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organizations in the country.

He highlighted the stellar role played by the Indian Army in "guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for."