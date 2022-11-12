Video
Powerful Murdoch media dumps on Trump

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 11: The powerful media empire of conservative billionaire Rupert Murdoch appeared to turn its back Thursday on Donald Trump, labeling the former US president a "loser" who shows "increasingly poor judgement" after the midterm elections.
Just days before he is expected to announce his 2024 White House candidacy, the Wall Street Journal, the flagship of Murdoch's News Corp, declared in an editorial that "Trump Is the Republican Party's Biggest Loser," pointing to the party's disappointing performance in Tuesday's midterms.
Trump later Friday hit back at Murdoch, appearing to relish a scuffle, accusing News Corp media of falling in line to back a potential Republican rival of Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, a choice he said News Corp would rue.
The cover of News Corp's tabloid New York Post depicted Trump on a precarious wall as "Trumpty Dumpty" who "had a great fall" in the vote, blaming him for the failure of Republicans to sweep past Democratic rivals in the battle for control of Congress and governors' mansions.
And at the hugely influential Fox News television network, praise was thick for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump's top rival for the party's 2024 nomination.
"The biggest winner of the midterm elections was without a doubt Governor Ron DeSantis, whose landslide victory in the state of Florida was breathtaking," wrote Fox columnist Liz Peek.
"The biggest loser? Donald Trump," she said.
After supporting him through his 2017-2021 presidency, Fox, a Murdoch arm separate from News Corp, did not completely abandon Trump, still the most powerful figure in the Republican Party.
But even the network's biggest star, talk-show host Tucker Carlson, assailed the Republican establishment for Tuesday's ballot box failures and at least partly blamed the ex-president.
"Many others are saying that Donald Trump is the reason Republicans didn't do as well as they thought they would. That's a more complicated question," he said late Wednesday.
"The truth is, Trump has always been a mixed blessing politically."
The Murdoch outlets are some of the most influential sources of information for US conservatives, unabashedly backing Republicans and attacking Democrats.    -AFP




