Private jets at COP27 spark conflicting claims

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Nov 11: Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates for travelling by private jet to the COP27 in Egypt -- the latest in a series of recurrent claims targeting the UN climate summit.

Posts and reports included various estimates for the number of such planes bringing delegates to the gathering in the beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Climate Action Against Disinformation, a group that analyses trends in false information on social media, said in a report on Thursday that narratives of supposed "hypocrisy and elitism" were one of the main focusses of climate-sceptic messages during COP27.

Egyptian sources corroborated widespread claims that some 400 private jets landed during COP27. Some media cited lower estimates by flight-trackers, though there may have been private flights that were not logged by monitoring services.

One misleading post in Spanish claimed there were as many as 1,500 private jets. It was accompanied by an old photograph of planes from an aviation forum in Las Vegas.

"More than 400 private jets landed in the past few days in Egypt," a source close to the Egyptian aviation authorities, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Thursday.

"There was a meeting ahead of COP27, and officials were expecting those jets and made some arrangements in Sharm el-Sheikh airport to welcome those planes."

On November 6, Ahmed Moussa, a talk-show host close to the Egyptian leadership, boasted on air that "Sharm el-Sheikh's airport welcomed more than 300 private jets. The airport was renovated with more corridors in order to welcome the guests of COP27." -AFP



