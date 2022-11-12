Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Private jets at COP27 spark conflicting claims

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Nov 11: Numerous posts on social media criticised delegates for travelling by private jet to the COP27 in Egypt -- the latest in a series of recurrent claims targeting the UN climate summit.
Posts and reports included various estimates for the number of such planes bringing delegates to the gathering in the beach resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Climate Action Against Disinformation, a group that analyses trends in false information on social media, said in a report on Thursday that narratives of supposed "hypocrisy and elitism" were one of the main focusses of climate-sceptic messages during COP27.
Egyptian sources corroborated widespread claims that some 400 private jets landed during COP27. Some media cited lower estimates by flight-trackers, though there may have been private flights that were not logged by monitoring services.
One misleading post in Spanish claimed there were as many as 1,500 private jets. It was accompanied by an old photograph of planes from an aviation forum in Las Vegas.
"More than 400 private jets landed in the past few days in Egypt," a source close to the Egyptian aviation authorities, who asked not to be named, told AFP on Thursday.
"There was a meeting ahead of COP27, and officials were expecting those jets and made some arrangements in Sharm el-Sheikh airport to welcome those planes."
On November 6, Ahmed Moussa, a talk-show host close to the Egyptian leadership, boasted on air that "Sharm el-Sheikh's airport welcomed more than 300 private jets. The airport was renovated with more corridors in order to welcome the guests of COP27."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian Defence Minister praises Indian Army
Powerful Murdoch media dumps on Trump
Private jets at COP27 spark conflicting claims
UN, Russia hold talks on grain, fertiliser exports
US blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
With Russia distracted, Erdogan courts Central Asia
Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks
Nepal earthquake kills at least six rattles Delhi


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft