US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Nov 11: The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.

The agreement comes as Ukrainian leaders press for more weapons and aid to take advantage of a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of some areas they had taken over earlier in the war. And it relieves concerns within the U.S. military - particularly the Army and the Marine Corps - who are worried that persistent transfers of the Pentagon's howitzer ammunition to Ukraine are eating into their stockpiles.

Other defense officials confirmed the broad outlines of the contract and said it would help with stockpile pressures, specifically involving the howitzer ammunition, which Ukrainian forces have been using at a high rate. Last week a defense official briefing reporters said Ukraine was burning through as many as 7,000 rounds of ammunition a day, while Russia was firing as much as 20,000 rounds daily.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal had not been made public.

South Korea's Defense Ministry in a statement acknowledged ongoing talks over exporting an unspecified number of 155-millimeter artillery shells to shore up diminishing U.S. inventories. However, the ministry said the negotiations were proceeding under the presumption that the U.S. would be the "end user" of those rounds and that Seoul maintains its principle of providing only non-lethal support to Ukraine.

The South Korea agreement provides a sharp counterpoint to U.S. accusations earlier this month that North Korea was covertly shipping artillery to Russia. It's not immediately clear whether the deal opens the possibility of South and North Korean artillery being fired against each other in Ukraine.

North Korea has aligned with Russia over the war in Ukraine while also blaming the United States for the crisis, insisting that the West's "hegemonic policy" has forced Russia to take military action to protect its security interests. However, Pyongyang has repeatedly denied U.S. claims that it has been sending large supplies of artillery shells and other ammunition to Russia, accusing the Biden administration of a smear campaign.

Experts say North Korea has the potential to become a major source of munitions for Russia, considering the interoperability of their weapons systems based on Soviet roots. They say that the North, which has used the distraction created by the war to ramp up missile tests to a record pace, could seek to receive in return Russian fuel and technology transfers to further advance its military capabilities as it pursues more powerful missiles and nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, South Korea on Friday denied a report that it would sell artillery shells for use by Ukrainian forces, claiming the munitions -- if the ongoing deal negotiation is finalised -- will be for US forces only.

The United States was nearing an agreement to purchase 100,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery from Seoul which would be delivered to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing "US officials familiar with the deal".

Washington is Seoul's key security ally, and stations some 27,000 US troops in the South to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

South Korea said Friday that while the arms deal with the US is ongoing, the shells are not meant to be delivered to Ukraine.

"In order to make up for the shortage of 155mm ammunition inventories in the US, negotiations are ongoing between the US and a (South Korean) company to export ammunition," Seoul's defence ministry said in a statement.

"This is being done under the premise that the United States will be the final user" of the shells, it added. South Korea's "policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged," it said.

South Korea has provided non-lethal aid and assistance to Ukraine, but in a possible bid to preserve ties with Russia -- a key intermediary with the North -- it has resisted calls to allow arms exports to Kyiv. -AP, AFP