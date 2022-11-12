Video
Imran asks CJP to probe army officer's role in attack

PTI leader \'tasked with engaging top general\' denounces Imran\'s claims

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PTI leader 'tasked with engaging top general' denounces Imran's claimsLAHORE, Nov 11: As Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) long march resumed after a week from Wazirabad on Thursday, party Chairman Imran Khan addressed the participants from his Zaman Park residence here through a video link, reiterating his accusation that a senior army officer was behind his attempted assassination.
He said "army officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer masterminded and monitored my assassination plan", and demanded the chief justice of Pakistan investigate and uphold justice to ensure that the country did not become a banana republic.
Khan urged the country's top judge to investigate how a former prime minister could not get a first information report (FIR) registered wherein he had accused an army officer among the three suspects behind the plot to kill him.
Asking whether Maj Gen Naseer was above the law, he said the chief of the military's media wing had termed his claims an insult to the institution of the armed forces.
"This institution will be insulted when it will not take action against a suspect, or consider itself above the law of the land," he remarked.
"If an ex-PM is not able to get an FIR registered as per his information then one can imagine what will happen to a common man in Pakistan."
He further alleged that since Maj Gen Naseer and Inter-Services Intelligence Islamabad Sector Commander Brig Faheem were posted in Islamabad, "they unleashed torture on us as if we were terrorists".
"If such people will remain here, terrorism will not be controlled, but will grow."
Meanwhile, Estranged PTI leader Major (retired) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri revealed on Thursday the timeline of "backchannel talks" between the PTI and the establishment, as he denounced former premier Imran Khan's allegations against senior intelligence official Maj Gen Faisal Naseer.
In an interview with Hamid Mir on Geo News, Rokhri said that Gen Naseer was a "principled" and "professional man" who would never "trade his dignity to please someone".
Rokhri, who is an ex-military man himself, is said to be among Imran's close aides and holds a major position in PTI's North Punjab chapter. Earlier this week, the PTI's senior leadership issued a show-cause notice to him for allegedly speaking in favour of Gen Naseer on a television programme.    -DAWN


