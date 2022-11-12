Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi to visit Indonesia to attend the G 20 Summit

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 14 to 16 to attend the G20 summit.
While making this announcement at the weekly media briefing here on Friday, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said that the PM is visiting Bali for the 17th G 20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
At the closing session of the Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G 20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will assume the Presidency of G 20 from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.
Indonesia is home to the largest number of Muslims in the world. It has an estimated 231 million Muslims. This is 86.7% of the Indonesian population and nearly 13% of the world's total population of Muslims.  
The MEA Spokesperson said that on the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.
It was in July that PM Modi wrote a personal letter to Indonesian President to extend Eid ul adha greetings and said that he is looking forward to visit the beautiful country Indonesia later this year for the G 20 summit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
Imran asks CJP to probe army officer's role in attack
Modi to visit Indonesia to attend the G 20 Summit
ASEAN leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Russia says completed retreat in Ukraine's Kherson region
Palestinians wave national flags in Gaza City on November 10, 2022
Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft