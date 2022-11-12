Modi to visit Indonesia to attend the G 20 Summit

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 14 to 16 to attend the G20 summit.

While making this announcement at the weekly media briefing here on Friday, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said that the PM is visiting Bali for the 17th G 20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

At the closing session of the Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G 20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will assume the Presidency of G 20 from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Indonesia is home to the largest number of Muslims in the world. It has an estimated 231 million Muslims. This is 86.7% of the Indonesian population and nearly 13% of the world's total population of Muslims.

The MEA Spokesperson said that on the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

It was in July that PM Modi wrote a personal letter to Indonesian President to extend Eid ul adha greetings and said that he is looking forward to visit the beautiful country Indonesia later this year for the G 20 summit.



















