Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:32 AM
ASEAN leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis

Agree to talk to Myanmar opposition

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

(L-R) Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Laos' Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Malaysia's lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun pose on stage during the ASEAN-UN summit as part of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits, in Phnom Penh on November 11. photo : AFP

PHNOM PENH, Nov 11: The escalating crisis in Myanmar was set to dominate summit talks Friday between Southeast Asian leaders struggling to find a way to calm the bloodshed in the junta-ruled country.
Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc will discuss ways to implement a peace plan agreed with Myanmar last year which the junta has so far ignored.
Myanmar has spiralled into bloody conflict since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, with thousands killed in clashes since.
There is growing frustration among the other nine ASEAN countries at the generals' foot-dragging on the so-called "five-point consensus" but so far no concrete plan to enforce it.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines called for "patience" in resolving the crisis at talks with Cambodian premier Hun Sen, the summit host.
Meanwhile, Southeast Asian leaders agreed Friday to engage Myanmar opposition groups as they seek ways to quell the country's escalating bloodshed which has seen thousands killed in clashes since last year's coup.
The Myanmar crisis dominated the first day of a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc in Phnom Penh that US President Joe Biden will join on Saturday.    -AFP






