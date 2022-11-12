Video
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers

Congress slams the decision

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: India's top court Friday ordered the release of six people convicted over the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Gandhi was 46 when he was killed by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in 1991.
The assassination was carried out by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan armed separatist group.
India's supreme court said the convicts were being released based on their "satisfactory conduct" in prison and that they had served over three decades of jail time.
The six -- three of whom had been condemned to death before their sentences were commuted -- are the last still in prison for the assassination, although two were already       out on parole.
"I am very happy... I am very thankful to each and everybody," Nalini Sriharan, one of the two on parole, told broadcaster CNN News18.
The "last 32 years have been a struggle", she added.
She and her husband -- another of the convicts ordered released by the court -- were both initially condemned to death.
Earlier this year the court freed another convict who had faced execution, AG Perarivalan, citing good conduct.
Gandhi became India's youngest prime minister after his mother and predecessor Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.
Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of six convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue.
The Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life sentences in the case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.
In a statement, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of the former Prime Minister is "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous".    -AFP, PTI






