

Growers taking intensive care of early vegetables in Pabna

According to field sources, both field care and lifting of early vegetables are taking place at a time in the district.

In the early vegetable cultivation in previous years, these growers benefitted as well as became inspired for getting good yield and fair prices. This year they have farmed advance vegetables with the same hope, it was learnt.

So targeting higher profits from early vegetable market, they have cultivated cabbage, flat bean, carrot, cauliflower, green spinach, red spinach, water spinach, Malabar spinach, and long bean.

A formal marketing of new vegetables is likely this month.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), over 22,250 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the vegetables in the district. The production target has been fixed at about 5, 67,598 tonnes. About 70 per cent vegetables are produced in the winter in the district.

A visit to Ishwardi Upazila found many growers weeding cauliflower, cabbage, and reddish, and flat bean fields.

Mita Sarkar, agriculture officer of DAE-Ishwardi, said, this time, advance vegetables have been cultivated on 7,500 ha in the upazila.

Wide vegetable fields were seen in Chalimpur, Lakshikunda, Sahapur, Pakshi, and Muladuli unions. Growers were seen lifting vegetables and taking these markets thinly.

Radish, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, turnip, and flat bean fields were found in different areas of Maniknagar West, Jagannathpur, Bhadimari, Charakdimpara, Kanthalbaria, Khaderdain, Kalampur, Charkurulia, Barampur, Pakuria, Kadimpara, Tilakpur, Digha, Gargari, Bedundia, Chaknaricha Bagbaria, Devipur, Ramchandrapur, Sheikhpara, Sreepur, Abdullahpur, and Ruppur.

Grower Rubel in a Pakshi Ruppur field said, "I have cultivated cauliflower, cabbage, and carrot on 15 bigha lands. I want to sell these vegetables before the winter."

Abdus Samad, a farmer of Kamalpur Village, said, he has cultivated cauliflower, radish, and carrot on three bighas. His vegetable sale started by mid-Kartik, Bengali month.

Zaher Ali, a farmer of Mahadevpur Village, said, because of demand, radish and cabbage are selling from the farm. He is selling cauliflower at Tk 3, 200 per maund.

Grower Abdul Majid of Sheikhpara area, said, ahead of the winter, flat bean is selling at Tk 120 per kg. PABNA, Nov 11: In order to start sale before the winter season, advance vegetable growers are making intensive care of their tendering fields in the district.According to field sources, both field care and lifting of early vegetables are taking place at a time in the district.In the early vegetable cultivation in previous years, these growers benefitted as well as became inspired for getting good yield and fair prices. This year they have farmed advance vegetables with the same hope, it was learnt.So targeting higher profits from early vegetable market, they have cultivated cabbage, flat bean, carrot, cauliflower, green spinach, red spinach, water spinach, Malabar spinach, and long bean.A formal marketing of new vegetables is likely this month.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), over 22,250 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the vegetables in the district. The production target has been fixed at about 5, 67,598 tonnes. About 70 per cent vegetables are produced in the winter in the district.A visit to Ishwardi Upazila found many growers weeding cauliflower, cabbage, and reddish, and flat bean fields.Mita Sarkar, agriculture officer of DAE-Ishwardi, said, this time, advance vegetables have been cultivated on 7,500 ha in the upazila.Wide vegetable fields were seen in Chalimpur, Lakshikunda, Sahapur, Pakshi, and Muladuli unions. Growers were seen lifting vegetables and taking these markets thinly.Radish, brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, turnip, and flat bean fields were found in different areas of Maniknagar West, Jagannathpur, Bhadimari, Charakdimpara, Kanthalbaria, Khaderdain, Kalampur, Charkurulia, Barampur, Pakuria, Kadimpara, Tilakpur, Digha, Gargari, Bedundia, Chaknaricha Bagbaria, Devipur, Ramchandrapur, Sheikhpara, Sreepur, Abdullahpur, and Ruppur.Grower Rubel in a Pakshi Ruppur field said, "I have cultivated cauliflower, cabbage, and carrot on 15 bigha lands. I want to sell these vegetables before the winter."Abdus Samad, a farmer of Kamalpur Village, said, he has cultivated cauliflower, radish, and carrot on three bighas. His vegetable sale started by mid-Kartik, Bengali month.Zaher Ali, a farmer of Mahadevpur Village, said, because of demand, radish and cabbage are selling from the farm. He is selling cauliflower at Tk 3, 200 per maund.Grower Abdul Majid of Sheikhpara area, said, ahead of the winter, flat bean is selling at Tk 120 per kg.