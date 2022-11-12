Video
Saturday, 12 November, 2022
Countryside

Five get life term in murder, rape cases in Joypurhat, Tangail

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Joypurhat and Tangail.
JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2005.
Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Noor Islam pronounced the verdict in the morning.
The condemned convicts are Ramzan Ali, 65, his sons Ronju, 47, and Shahin, 49, and Abdul Hannan, 48.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each. In default, they will have to suffer one more year of rigorous imprisonment.
Three more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved, said the court public prosecutor Nripendranath Mandol.
According to the prosecution, police recovered the body of Anamul Haque, a resident of Faridpur Village, on February 2, 2005. At that time, several injury marks were found on the body.
A case was filed by the deceased's father with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing some unknown people. Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against seven people to the court on April 4, 2005.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
TANGAIL: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced an accused to life-term in jail in a case filed for rape of a fifth grader schoolgirl after abduction.
Besides, the court fined the convict Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he will have to undergo another six-month rigorous imprisonment.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmine pronounced the judgement on Wednesday.
The convict is Alamgir Hossain, son of Abu Hanif of Bhutia Village under Gopalpur Upazila in the district. The convict is now absconding.
Tangail's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal's Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ali Ahmed and APP Mohammad Abdul Kuddus said the victim was a student of Class IV at a local school. She went to her school in the morning of September 7, 2008 like other days. Alamgir abducted her from there and took her to his maternal uncle's house, where he later raped her. On the following day, the victim's father filed a case with Gopalpur PS.
On December 18, 2008, Gopalpur PS Sub-Inspector Tozammel Haque, who was also the investigation officer of the case, submitted charge-sheet against the lone accused Alamgir Hossain to the court. However, being released on bail, the accused went into hiding.
The judge pronounced the verdict against Alamgir in his absence on Wednesday.


