Saturday, 12 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Rajshahi SI closed for demanding bribe

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 11: A sub-inspector (SI) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city has been closed over demanding bribe from accused. Some audio clips of demanding bribe from the accused leaked on Wednesday and spread on social media.
SI Md Orresh is now attached to Rajshahi District Police Lines.
According to a leaked audio record, the SI got angered when he saw the accused submitted his documents to a duty officer instead of him, after securing bail from the court. SI Orresh hurled abusive words at the accused.
In another audio clip it was learned that the sub inspector was demanding Tk 5,000 from a people name Rafi. He also asked the man to allot a 'budget' for the OC for avoiding the arrest. Rafi then sent Tk 2,040 through a mobile account. Orresh hurled abusive words at him for not sending the demanded bribe. Later, Rafi sent the rest amount of money.
According to sources, on November 3, a case was filed with the PS against four people for beating one Samrat in Idbagan para area. SI Orresh was assigned to investigate the case. He was demanding bribe from the accused after taking charge of the investigation.
About the allegations, SI Orresh on Thursday said allegations brought against him are false.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS ASM Siddiqur Rahman said SI Orresh has been closed from the police station when the matter came into the cognizance of the police commissioner.


