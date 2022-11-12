177 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 177 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Khulna, Nilphamari, Joypurhat and Cox's Bazar, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 109 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 25 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining seven were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 22 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases at that time.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, 10 had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 18 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrested, 11 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

Besides, a huge amount of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a person along with one pipe gun from Nikli Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Shajahan Kabir, 35, son of Mohi Uddin, a resident of Barkanda Dampara Village under Nikli Upazila of the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gudara Ghat area under Nikli Upazila, and arrested him along with one pipe gun.

A case under the Arms Acts was filed against the arrested with Nikli Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.

KHULNA: Members of RAB-6 arrested an alleged rapist and a killer from Khulna and Gazipur in the last 24 hours.

RAB-6 confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday.

The alleged rapist is Amzad Hossain, 60, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Satkhira District, and the killer is Abu Bakkar Molla, 30, a resident of Goborchaka area under Sonadanga PS in Khulna City.

Commander of RAB-6 Lt Col Mostak Ahmed said a special team of the elite force from Satkhira Camp in a secret drive on Monday evening arrested the alleged rapist Amzad from Moharazpur Village under Koyra Upazila in Khulna District.

He was absconding after raping a minor girl in Debnagar area under Sadar PS of Satkhira since October 20 this year. The victim's father filed a rape case accusing Amzad with Satkhira Sadar PS in this connection.

In another drive, a special team of RAB-6 arrested Abu Bakkar Molla, a transport worker, from Bason thana area of Gazipur on Monday morning on charge for killing a young woman, the official further said.

Quoting confessional statement of Abu Bakar, the RAB official said Abu Bakar, a tenant of Goborchaka area in Khulna City, killed Kabita Rani, 29, on Saturday night following an altercation in between them centring seeking money.

He fled from his Goborchaka residence leaving beheaded decomposed body of Kabita.

Abu Bakar took Kabita, a resident of Kuter Bill area under Ashashuni Upazila of Satkhira, to his rented house on Saturday. They often used to make physical relation, he said, adding that they introduced themselves only five days back of the gruesome murder.

However, the arrested persons were handed over to the PSs concerned, the RAB official added.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police arrested four people on charge of gambling from Jaldhaka Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Mohammad Manik Mia, 42, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of Kherkati Chairman Para area, and Md Anarul Islam, 30, son of Rashidul Islam of Patka Para area under Dharmapal Union in the upazila; Nurul Islam, 40, son of Jonab Ali of Sheotgari Harinchara area under Domar Upazila; and Babul Hossain, 44, son of Mofizar Rahman, a resident of Laxmichap area under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the bank of the Dewnai River in Dakshin Paitka Para area under Dharmapal Union in Jaldhaka Upazila at night, arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Jaldhaka PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Tuesday.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB-5, in separate drives, arrested a total of 20 people on charge of gambling from the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Ahsan Habib Rumel, 42, general secretary of Joypurhat Sugar Mill Labourers' Union, Md Faruq Ahmed, 44, Md Liton, 40, Md Abdul Salam, 40, Md Rubel Hossain, 40, Md Mahabub Alam, 50, Md Monwar Hossain, 35, Md Shahin Hossain, 40, Md Raju Ahmed, 30, Md Samad, 52, Md Farhad Hossain, 35, Md Sabed Ali, 48, Md Guljar Hossain alias Sagar, 42, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, 38, Md Abdur Razzak, 42, Shree Makhan Chandra Mohanta, 50, Md Mizanur Rahman, 42, Md Hafizul Islam alias Mamun, 45, Md Kabir Hossain, 46, and Md Abdul Jalil, 58.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Deputy Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Masud Rana said on information, the elite force members conducted separate drives in Rail Station and Sugar Mill areas in the district town at night on October 31, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

Playing cards and Tk 60,000 in cash were also recovered from their possession during the drives.

After filing of separate cases under the Gambling Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested persons were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 41 Rohingya people have been arrested from different Rohingya camps in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.

Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and District Police jointly conducted the operation on October 29.

A team of the law enforcers led by 8 APBn Commanding Officer Mohammad Amir Jafar conducted separate drives in various Rohingya camps in Balukhali, Thaingkhali and Palangkhali areas of the upazila, and arrested them for violation the law and order situation.

Of the arrested, the accused in murder, drugs, snatching and different terrorist activities were handed over to Ukhiya PS.

Assistant Superintend of Police Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the Rohingya camps to maintain law and order situation as there were several criminal activities including murder reported in recent times.





