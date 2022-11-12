Video
Char soil lifting rampant at Chilmari

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

The photo shows soil being taken from the river bank protection dyke at Putimari in Chilmari Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows soil being taken from the river bank protection dyke at Putimari in Chilmari Upazila. photo: observer

CHILMARI, KURIGRAMM, Nov 11: The soil of raised chars along the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila of the district are being taken away by unscrupulous and locally influential soil traders.
 The chars are located on the right side of the river bank protection dyke. The dyke is located at Putimari in the upazila.
Due to this reckless soil lifting, the entire upazila is under erosion threat, it was learnt.
Soil traders like Masud, Milon Mia and Rashedul have been cutting soil from these chars for a long time. By tractors they are supplying lifted soil to different brick kilns and houses at higher prices.
The dyke was raised at Tk 2,000. In fear of abolishing the dyke, houses, croplands, educational institutions, and haats-bazaars, locals are passing days in tension.
Local Abdul Mottaleb of Putimari area said, "We couldn't stop illegal soil lifting by making protest, and, on the contrary, we were threatened. We complained to the upazila administration, but it didn't work."
Chilmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahbubur Rahman said, it has been informed to Water Development Board (WDB) of Kurigram, and, they will take measures.
WDB's Sub-Divisional Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam said, "We have stopped soil lifting. If lifted again, measures will be taken against unscrupulous traders."


