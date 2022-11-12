Video
Advance Aman paddy to facilitate mustard farming in Bogura

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

A view of an advance Aman paddy field before harvesting in Bogura. photo: observer

A view of an advance Aman paddy field before harvesting in Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA, Nov 11: Sample advance Aman paddy harvesting begins in the district in order to facilitate mustard cultivation.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE-Bogura Sadar Upazila, the paddy cutting was arranged recently. To encourage farmers about mustard farming, the sample Aman harvesting was initiated by the DAE. If mustard is farmed in the same land, country's edible oil demand will be met, DAE sources added.
DAE's Additional Agriculture Officer Ismat Jahan said, the sample Aman paddy cutting was started with BRRI Paddy-75 of farmer Arifur Rahman of Chandanpara Village on the outskirt of Sabgram.
Besides, advance varieties of BRRI-71 and BINA Paddy-17 are also cut.
After cutting advance Aman paddy in 12 upazilas, it will be possible to fix the target of production in the next year.
Farmers are encouraged to farm mustard after harvesting the advance Aman, he added.
The reason, he further said, is to enhance mustard cultivation. This way there is a plan to raise the mustard farming by 40 per cent within next three years, he maintained.
According to him, the yielding of advance Aman paddy has increased. Now per bigha yield stands at 17 maunds while rice 3.477 tonnes per ha.


