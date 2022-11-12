Video
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:31 AM
Home Countryside

Digital Innovation Fair held in districts

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Md Abdus Shahid, MP, as the chief guest inaugurating the Digital Innovation Fair-2022 on the Kamalganaj Upazila Parishad premises in Moulvibazar on Thursday. photo: observer

The Digital Innovation Fair-2022 was organized in different districts including Moulvibazar, Naogaon, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria, in two days.  
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A day-long Digital Innovation Fair was held in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Kamalganj Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.
Moulvibazar-4 Lawmaker Md Abdus Shahid was present as the chief guest at the inauguration programme with Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sifat Uddin in the chair.
Kamalganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Rafiqur Rahman, Municipal Mayor Jewel Ahmed, Upazila Vice-Chairman Rambhajan Kairi, Female Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sumaia Akter, Agriculture Officer Johnny Khan, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Ferdous Hasan, Upazila Awami League President Aslam Iqbal Milan and M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik, among others, were also present were present at the programme.
Teacher Moshahid Ali conducted the programme.
NAOGAON: A Digital Innovation Fair was held in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Niamatpur Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.
A discussion meeting and award distribution were held on the occasion of the fair at around 2 pm.
Niamatpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Farid Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the programme with UNO Faruk Sufian in the chair.
Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Ayub Hossain, Female Vice-Chairman Nadira Begum, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdus Salam, Academic Supervisor Zakir Hossain, and Upazila Education Officer Shahidur Alam, among others, also spoke as special guests there.
The programme was conducted by Upazila ICT officer Rasel Rana.
KISHOREGANJ: A day-long Digital Innovation Fair was held in Itna Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
A total of seventeen stalls have been set up at the fair organized at the Upazila Parishad Square.
Itna Upazila Parishad Chairman Chowdhury Kamrul Hasan was present as the chief guest while UNO Nafisa Akter presided over the function.
Itna PS OC Md Kamrul Islam Mollah, Itna Upazila Agricultural Officer Uzzal Saha, Itna Upazila Vice-Chairman Sakhawat Hossen, Itna Upazila Former Freedom Fighter Commander Nazrul Islam Tagor, Upazila Information Assistant Mohibul Islam, and Upazila Firsharies Officer Rajib Das, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Itna Upazila Education Officer Md Abdus Salam conducted the programme.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Digital Innovation Fair was inaugurated in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Nabinagar Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.
Nabinagar UNO Akramul Siddique inaugurated the fair.
On the occasion of the fair, a rally was brought out which paraded the streets of the town.
At that time, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mosharraf Hossain, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Habibur Rahman, Press Club President Jalal Uddin Monir, Abu Kamal Khandkar, and Md Zahir Uddin Chowdhury Shahan, among others, were also present.
Various government departments and educational institutions participated in 16 stalls in the fair.


