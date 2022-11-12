Video
Saturday, 12 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Natore and Faridpur, in three days.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, son of Mordis Mia, hailed from Balaganj Upazila of Sylhet District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sanjoy Chakrabarty said locals spotted the body hanging from a branch of a banyan tree in Dakshin Baligaon Village at around 9:30 pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Details will be known after the getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A student of Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET) was found dead in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mezbaul Zarif, an LLB student and son of Mezbaul Jafer of Chapainawabganj District.
Bagatipara PS OC Sirajul Islam said Zarif used to live in a rented house at Bagatipara, adjacent to the university.
Neighbours found Zarif's body hanging from the ceiling in his home at around 8:45 pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police suspected that Zarif might have committed suicide.
However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.
FARIDPUR: The hanging body of a teenage boy was recovered in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy Roy, 17, son of Kanai Roy, a resident of Aguldia Village of the upazila.
Police sources said the deceased's father Kanai Roy spotted the boy hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Saltha PS Farhad Hossain confirmed the matter.


