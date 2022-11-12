11 killed, 25 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a policeman and a schoolgirl have been killed and at least 25 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Chattogram, Faridpur, Jhalakati, Mymensingh and Gazipur, in four days.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people were killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in the district in four days.

Two passengers were killed and at least 21 others injured after a picnic bus crashed into a roadside tree in Lohagara Upazila of the district early Friday.

The accident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Adhunagar area at around 3:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Sakhawat Sidddique, 35, and Abhijit Bhattacharya, 34.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dohazari Highway Police Station (PS) Khan Mohammad Erphan said a Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Soudia Paribahan' overturned hitting hard a roadside tree after its driver had lost control over the steering in Adhunagar area, which left Sakhawat and Abhijit dead on the spot at least 21 people injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the SI added.

On the other hand, a sub-inspector (SI) of police was killed in a road accident in Halishahar area in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mostafizur Rahman, 54, hailed from Gafargaon Upazila of Mymensingh District. He was a SI posted in Akbar Shah PS in Chattogram City.

According to police, Mostafizur Rahman was returning the house riding on a motorcycle on Monday night. On the way, he lost control and fell down on road from the motorcycle after hitting road divider in Baropol area, which left him seriously injured.

He was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Akbarshah PS OC Wali Uddin Akbar confirmed the incident.

FARIDUR: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Boalmari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 45, a resident of Beljani Charpara Village in the upazila.

The injured person is Imdad, 25.

Police and local sources said Shahidul and Imdad were going to Bowlmari riding on a motorcycle in the morning. Meanwhile, a trolley hit the motorcycle in front of Beljani Charpara Madrasa, leaving Shahidul dead on the spot and Imdad injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Injured Imdad was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital.

NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sumaia Akter Bhabna, 10, daughter of Abul Hawladar, a resident of Godanda Village under Subidpur Union in the upazila. She was a fifth grader of a local school.

According to locals, a car hit the girl near the school while she was returning the house in the morning, which left her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where she died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

MYMENSINGH: Three men have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Ishwarganj and Gafargaon upazilas of the district in two days.

Two young men were killed in a road accident in Ishwarganj upazila in Mymensigh district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Elias Sani Yusuf, 30, son of Shahidullah, and Alamgir, 25, son of Zabedul Islam, residents of Charhosenpur Village in the upazila.

According to locals, the duos along with their friend Naeem were going to Maizabag riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from behind hit the motorcycle, leaving Yusuf and Alamgir dead on the spot and Naeem injured.

Locals rescued Naeem and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

On the other hand, a young man was killed and another seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Gafargaon Upazila on Tuesday night.

The accident took place in in Bagua area at around 9pm.

The deceased was identified as Arif, 20, son of Md Hekmat Ali of Rouha Village under Saltia Union in the upazila. He was a student of Rouha Technical School and College.

The injured is Nadeem, 19, son of Abdur Rahman of the same area.

He was admitted to the MMCH.

Local sources said Arif was riding a motorcycle along with Nadeem on the Gafargaon-Mymensingh Khan Bahadur Ismail road. After reaching Bagua Village, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside electric pole after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo injured

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arif dead.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed of confirmed the incident.

GAZIPUR: Two brothers were killed in a road accident in Chandra area under Kaliakair Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, 3, and Anik Hossain, 28, sons of Md Salam Mia, residents of Harinhati area of the upazila.

According to locals, the duos were going towards Chandra through the Chandra-Nabinagar road riding on a motorcycle in the afternoon. On the way, their motorcycle collided with a car in front of the Walton factory, leaving Al Amin dead on the spot and Anik seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued Anik and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On information, highway police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent those to the Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Salna Highway PS OC Atiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.









