Reckless fishing with banned items damages natural fishes at Derai

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Nov 11: Reckless fishing is going on in a festive manner in water bodies in Derai Upazila of the district.

Banned instruments such as China Doari net, Current net, Kunu and plastic Chai (trap) are used in the fishing.

According to field sources, due to fishing with banned items, natural fishes and fry are being destroyed, but local administration remains resilient in this regard.

Every year in the rainy season, massive fishing takes place in different haors and beels in the upazila.

Due to poor monitoring by the administration, this destructive fishing is continuing, for which water ecology is getting threatened, the sources said.

With the unabated fishing, natural fishes are decreasing in the upazila. Sometimes, the local administration conducts drives as eyewash, it was alleged.

Derai is called the kingdom of fishes. Every year fishes worth crores of Taka are traded.

Taking leases from the government, fishers cultivate local and hybrid fishes in rivers, beels and canals. Their fishes are sold to wholesalers at higher prices. But these fishes are not so available at local bazaars.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, shrimp-catching fishers of Chandpur Village and Uttar Chandpur Village of Karimpur Union said, they each catch at least 2.5-3 kg shrimps in haors only with plastic Chai daily; per kg shrimp is selling at Tk 450; none can tell the number of these shrimp collectors.

In the case of catching shrimps, soap, fermented fish and broiler meet are used in the Chai. These attract shrimps hugely. Huge shrimps are also caught with China Doari net.

Derai Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Shariful Alam said, at present there are 260 fresh water fishes in the country; of these, 54 species are set to disappear; but the government is working to increase their breeding.

"Our regular drive is continuing. We're also in strict position about the use of banned fishing nets," he added.

In reply to a question, he said, no current net is selling at bazaars, and all plastic Chair godowns have been demolished.

"If someone sells current net at dark of night, we can do nothing. Besides, none is catching fishes using Kunu net in public," he maintained.











