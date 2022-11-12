Being frugal in using power a must

Dear Sir

Electricity is an inevitable part of today's life. It makes our life easy and comfortable. In modern civilization, we can't even think of a hilarious life without electricity. Electricity is a national resource. A Country's economics rely on electricity.



Following Russia Ukraine war, like many other countries, we are also running acute shortage of energy leading to almost regular load shedding.



But it is a matter of grief that people go extravagant in using of electricity. Running fans, electric lamps, keeping television on without any reason and unnecessary use of AC are no less responsible behind the ongoing energy crisis.



Overall, electricity is a national resource. Influential people have to relinquish wastage of electricity. Owing to a deficit of electricity; factories, industries in numerous cities including Dhaka city has been shut down. The hazard has been reached in severe level in rural areas also. Rural people don't obtain electricity as their demand. People can become free from this by consciousness. If we can't hinder the wastage of electricity, it will be unfortunate for our nation.



Rezaul korim

Student, Jagannath University