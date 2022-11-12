Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Being frugal in using power a must

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir
Electricity is an inevitable part of today's life. It makes our life easy and comfortable. In modern civilization, we can't even think of a hilarious life without electricity. Electricity is a national resource. A Country's economics rely on electricity.

Following Russia Ukraine war, like many other countries, we are also running acute shortage of energy leading to almost regular load shedding.

But it is a matter of grief that people go extravagant in using of electricity. Running fans, electric lamps, keeping television on without any reason and unnecessary use of AC are no less responsible behind the ongoing energy crisis.

Overall, electricity is a national resource. Influential people have to relinquish wastage of electricity. Owing to a deficit of electricity; factories, industries in numerous cities including Dhaka city has been shut down. The hazard has been reached in severe level in rural areas also. Rural people don't obtain electricity as their demand. People can become free from this by consciousness. If we can't hinder the wastage of electricity, it will be unfortunate for our nation.  

Rezaul korim
Student, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Being frugal in using power a must
Equilibrium between rationality and moral values
It's time to call US democracy what it is - a failure
Nasiruddin Hojja in retrospect
Blue economy can help Bangladesh combat current economic crisis
FDI for smart sea ports, maritime trade
Nomophobia
A Republican win on November 8 does not mean a Trump comeback


Latest News
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
BNP leaders including Fakhrul at Faridpur grand rally venue
Tsunami warning after magnitude-7.1 quake near Tonga: USGS
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition
Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included
Biden arrives in Egypt for COP27 climate crisis summit
38-hr transport strike enforced in Faridpur ahead of BNP rally
Juba League's 50th founding anniversary observed
Get ready to resist BNP's anarchy: Quader tells Juba League
BNP leader, 2 others sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik
Most Read News
2 killed, 21 injured as picnic bus crashed into tree in Ctg
KUET student crushed under train at Joypurhat station
Jubo League's grand rally today, several roads to remain closed
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
India's top court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers
Thousands throng Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan
World Bank VP Martin Raiser due Saturday
BCL leader, worker detained on charge of stealing goat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft