Equilibrium between rationality and moral values

Capitalization of future income helps people to upgrade standard of living. Hence, it can make people upgraded to upper level. If the proposition is true, a capitalisation window can lift all under-graded people to upgraded level. 'Is it possible?' is a big question. It cannot work in practical situation; rather it will make overflow of money created out of nothing. Capitalization of future income is done by way of monetisation. Demand does not support to incremental outputs, always. There needs space in the economy to produce. Otherwise, demand created by money is required to be supported by external sources, leading to local currency to face challenges including price level to increase up. Pressure on local currency leads all prices, of output to increase, depending on input contents from external sources. This is external negativity impacting low income people much.



In social point of views, rationality and morality are two different sets of thoughts. It is said that economic thoughts were stated through moral studies. But rationality took place instead over passage of time. Now there comes a question what morality is referred to. This is a virtue, attitude of which is supportive. This is just opposite of rationality. Self benefit is the goal of rationality, a term reflecting trade. Rationality is placed as priority, keeping morality aside. In addition to economic activities for benefits, there are social issues practiced by societies in coordinated ways with motives for shared benefits. In view of this moral concept, orphan homes would be found to be established and run. But economic activities bring old homes as commercial initiatives, reality under the framework of rationality.



Which one is greater - economies or societies? It is a big question. People behind the respective thoughts will tout in their favour. But rationality is an issue which needs to be considered. As said earlier, morality is a work intended to facilitate others. Today family does not mean a group of people in unity, rather a nuclear family. The new system itself leads the concept of rationality, keeping morality aside. Now everything is product, even 'help'. It means that people seek ambulances through online system. Artificial intelligences work at other end which arranges the supports.



It is in theory that where there is a demand, there is a supply. But in practice, demand is not matched with supply and vice versa. As such, artificial intelligences cannot support all times when necessary. Human supports are in need. Who to come forward for extending hands during the era of millions of friends and followers, virtual groups, likings is a fundamental question.



In line with mismatch between demand and supply, it is always not true that where there is a problem, there is a solution. Mismatch is always there in the present system. The gap needs to be prevailing under the concept of rationality within the framework of competitiveness. When public goods without limiting to healthcare, educare and such other necessities become products, morality becomes disappeared. This is reality.



Theoretically, morality can bring back. But it is not possible to run in practice. In school of economics, Keynes' famous quote can be cited, 'Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist'. In simple words, it can be said that defunct economists and their theories are usually enslaved by practical people who do not fully understand them. Hence, moral values went away with appearance of defunct concepts in which people are in faith. The system works well during which people are in hot blood. The situation becomes reversed and moral values come in within them with full faith during cold blood. During this time, such values become a matter of discussion without usability. Should we not practice rationality religiously for having actual supports without virtual ones? Nothing leads us to go for its adoption or its rejection. Judgment is ours to make equilibrium between problems and solutions.

