Blue economy can help Bangladesh combat current economic crisis



Md Asraf Ali



Exploration of the blue economy can serve Bangladesh in addressing its current economic woes. In the long run, it could be feasible to maintain continuous economic growth by overcoming the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian War. In addition, it will be effective to feed the economy in order to overcome initial problems once Bangladesh is no longer classified as an LDC.

Moreover, it will be beneficial in promoting the blue bioeconomy of Bangladesh and can open the way to an export-driven increase in foreign money. Let me first discuss how the proper exploration of the blue economy might counteract Bangladesh's economic decline resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak and the Ukrainian War.



The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukrainian war have considerably slowed the rate of Bangladesh's economic growth. The rate of economic growth has slowed, unemployment and poverty have risen, remittance flows have experienced a sharp decline, and market performance has become shaky. This has added to the economic burden and negatively impacted the performance of key macroeconomic indices.



Due to the epidemic, Bangladesh's export revenues decreased by 16.23% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Moreover, global food and fuel prices and the inflation rate reached all-time highs due to the Ukrainian war. As a result, the gas and oil supply on Bangladesh's local market plummeted, and the global production chain, especially the power and manufacturing markets, was severely impacted.



On the other hand, Bangladesh is expected to be dropped from the list of the world's least developed nations in 2026. If Bangladesh had to give up its duty-free facilities in conformity with WTO standards from 2026, the country's economic development would likely be severely impeded. This would result in an annual loss of up to $537 billion USD in export earnings.



As a result, the domestic economy will contract due to the substantial decrease in the amount of labour supplied by industries that currently benefit from duty-free facilities. In addition, the decline in exports would result in a loss of foreign cash. As a result, the nation's ability to satisfy its balance of payment obligations will be constrained, making it impossible to fund the rising cost of importing food and gasoline.



In this regard, let's consider how Bangladesh might benefit from marine resources to meet these challenges. Natural gas, fisheries, tourism, trading and shipping facilities, oil and petroleum reserves are abundant in Bangladesh's marine territory. Research indicates that the Bangladeshi portion of the Bay of Bengal's gas reserves is worth between 17 and 103TCF.



Bangladesh requires 1 TCF of gas annually. According to Worldometers, Bangladesh's proven gas reserve in 2017 was 7.25 trillion cubic feet, which is equivalent to seven times the country's annual demand. If this gas is properly utilized, it might meet the nation's energy and gas requirements for decades, according to experts. Bangladesh is currently experiencing a gas output shortfall, which has caused a great deal of economic trouble.



There are already gas shortages in a number of major cities and industries. It impedes the production of energy and reduces industrial outputs. Consequently, the effective and long-term utilisation of the nation's maritime gas reserves has the potential to significantly increase economic activity in that region. In addition, it will help meet the industry's existing need for gas and support the expansion of the nation's 100 economic zones.



The huge Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Bangladesh is home to 401 distinct marine fish species, all of which are of outstanding economic significance. Currently, 19.4% of the nation's total fish production is contributed by marine fisheries. In terms of marine fish output, Bangladesh is now placed eleventh. Bangladesh today exports fish and fish products to over 60 countries, and the country's fish production has increased by six times during the past 34 years.



In 2019-2020, Bangladesh generated close to Tk 40 million mostly through the export of marine seafood to the EU and US markets. This indicates that Bangladesh has the ability to grow and earn vast sums of foreign remittances through the effective exploration of marine fisheries. In addition, the nation can diversify its exports by exporting non-traditional products including edible oysters, pearl oysters, green mussels, and sea nails. These could have a huge effect on Bangladesh's economy in the days to come if they are utilized effectively. Multiple studies have shown that the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh has a significant potential for oil reservoirs and other petroleum products. Importantly, both India and Myanmar have discovered oil reserves in the region of the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh.



However, Bangladesh has yet to evaluate the actual potential of offshore oil reservoirs in the Bay of Bengal due to a lack of critical surveys and scientific procedures. Nonetheless, it is hoped that the correct finding and usage of oil sources will allow the country to meet its domestic demand and maintain its enormous international reserves.



The Bay of Bengal offers exceptional opportunities for conducting inexpensive international trade and shipping and for becoming a commercial center in south Asia. Currently, Bangladesh has three seaports that contribute considerably to the country's economic development. Chittagong seaport is responsible for 90% of Bangladesh's exports and imports, while Nepal, Bhutan, and India have utilized it for shipping.



Exports and imports from Bangladesh's seaports totaled US$ 67 billion in 2013-14 alone. In addition, the construction and inauguration of the Padma Bridge have improved the export and import possibilities as well as transit capabilities of other landlocked nations through Bangladesh's Payra seaport. The development of more deep-sea ports in the coastal region might also transform the nation into an economic hub for all of South Asia.



Bangladesh must explore and improve port facilities in order to achieve sustained economic growth. Another sector that has the potential to expand and contribute to Bangladesh's long-term economic expansion is tourism.



Bangladesh receives up to 550,000 tourists annually, which helps the country to create approximately Tk 76,690 crore in revenue and employ up to 2.23 million individuals. If appropriate measures are adopted to boost this sector, Cox's Bazar, Kuakata beach, Saint Martin Island, and the local tourism-based economy can all be improved.



These things might also confront some challenges that include natural calamities, lack of scientific surveys, poor governance, lack of adequate fishing equipment and shortage of skilled manpower. Therefore, it can be claimed that Bangladesh's future prosperity depends on the efficient utilization of its marine resources.



The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka















Bangladesh occupies a distinct geostrategic position in the world. Located on the Bay of Bengal, the largest bay in the world, Bangladesh serves as a gateway between South Asia and Southeast Asia. The nation has a 710-kilometer coastline and the world's longest naturally unbroken sea beach, as well as a 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This provides the country with a unique opportunity to boost its economy by efficiently exploring marine resources.Exploration of the blue economy can serve Bangladesh in addressing its current economic woes. In the long run, it could be feasible to maintain continuous economic growth by overcoming the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian War. In addition, it will be effective to feed the economy in order to overcome initial problems once Bangladesh is no longer classified as an LDC.Moreover, it will be beneficial in promoting the blue bioeconomy of Bangladesh and can open the way to an export-driven increase in foreign money. Let me first discuss how the proper exploration of the blue economy might counteract Bangladesh's economic decline resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak and the Ukrainian War.The Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukrainian war have considerably slowed the rate of Bangladesh's economic growth. The rate of economic growth has slowed, unemployment and poverty have risen, remittance flows have experienced a sharp decline, and market performance has become shaky. This has added to the economic burden and negatively impacted the performance of key macroeconomic indices.Due to the epidemic, Bangladesh's export revenues decreased by 16.23% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Moreover, global food and fuel prices and the inflation rate reached all-time highs due to the Ukrainian war. As a result, the gas and oil supply on Bangladesh's local market plummeted, and the global production chain, especially the power and manufacturing markets, was severely impacted.On the other hand, Bangladesh is expected to be dropped from the list of the world's least developed nations in 2026. If Bangladesh had to give up its duty-free facilities in conformity with WTO standards from 2026, the country's economic development would likely be severely impeded. This would result in an annual loss of up to $537 billion USD in export earnings.As a result, the domestic economy will contract due to the substantial decrease in the amount of labour supplied by industries that currently benefit from duty-free facilities. In addition, the decline in exports would result in a loss of foreign cash. As a result, the nation's ability to satisfy its balance of payment obligations will be constrained, making it impossible to fund the rising cost of importing food and gasoline.In this regard, let's consider how Bangladesh might benefit from marine resources to meet these challenges. Natural gas, fisheries, tourism, trading and shipping facilities, oil and petroleum reserves are abundant in Bangladesh's marine territory. Research indicates that the Bangladeshi portion of the Bay of Bengal's gas reserves is worth between 17 and 103TCF.Bangladesh requires 1 TCF of gas annually. According to Worldometers, Bangladesh's proven gas reserve in 2017 was 7.25 trillion cubic feet, which is equivalent to seven times the country's annual demand. If this gas is properly utilized, it might meet the nation's energy and gas requirements for decades, according to experts. Bangladesh is currently experiencing a gas output shortfall, which has caused a great deal of economic trouble.There are already gas shortages in a number of major cities and industries. It impedes the production of energy and reduces industrial outputs. Consequently, the effective and long-term utilisation of the nation's maritime gas reserves has the potential to significantly increase economic activity in that region. In addition, it will help meet the industry's existing need for gas and support the expansion of the nation's 100 economic zones.The huge Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Bangladesh is home to 401 distinct marine fish species, all of which are of outstanding economic significance. Currently, 19.4% of the nation's total fish production is contributed by marine fisheries. In terms of marine fish output, Bangladesh is now placed eleventh. Bangladesh today exports fish and fish products to over 60 countries, and the country's fish production has increased by six times during the past 34 years.In 2019-2020, Bangladesh generated close to Tk 40 million mostly through the export of marine seafood to the EU and US markets. This indicates that Bangladesh has the ability to grow and earn vast sums of foreign remittances through the effective exploration of marine fisheries. In addition, the nation can diversify its exports by exporting non-traditional products including edible oysters, pearl oysters, green mussels, and sea nails. These could have a huge effect on Bangladesh's economy in the days to come if they are utilized effectively. Multiple studies have shown that the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh has a significant potential for oil reservoirs and other petroleum products. Importantly, both India and Myanmar have discovered oil reserves in the region of the Bay of Bengal in Bangladesh.However, Bangladesh has yet to evaluate the actual potential of offshore oil reservoirs in the Bay of Bengal due to a lack of critical surveys and scientific procedures. Nonetheless, it is hoped that the correct finding and usage of oil sources will allow the country to meet its domestic demand and maintain its enormous international reserves.The Bay of Bengal offers exceptional opportunities for conducting inexpensive international trade and shipping and for becoming a commercial center in south Asia. Currently, Bangladesh has three seaports that contribute considerably to the country's economic development. Chittagong seaport is responsible for 90% of Bangladesh's exports and imports, while Nepal, Bhutan, and India have utilized it for shipping.Exports and imports from Bangladesh's seaports totaled US$ 67 billion in 2013-14 alone. In addition, the construction and inauguration of the Padma Bridge have improved the export and import possibilities as well as transit capabilities of other landlocked nations through Bangladesh's Payra seaport. The development of more deep-sea ports in the coastal region might also transform the nation into an economic hub for all of South Asia.Bangladesh must explore and improve port facilities in order to achieve sustained economic growth. Another sector that has the potential to expand and contribute to Bangladesh's long-term economic expansion is tourism.Bangladesh receives up to 550,000 tourists annually, which helps the country to create approximately Tk 76,690 crore in revenue and employ up to 2.23 million individuals. If appropriate measures are adopted to boost this sector, Cox's Bazar, Kuakata beach, Saint Martin Island, and the local tourism-based economy can all be improved.These things might also confront some challenges that include natural calamities, lack of scientific surveys, poor governance, lack of adequate fishing equipment and shortage of skilled manpower. Therefore, it can be claimed that Bangladesh's future prosperity depends on the efficient utilization of its marine resources.The writer is a student (MSS), Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka