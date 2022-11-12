FDI for smart sea ports, maritime trade



It is a need to evolve and become smart with changing demands of global trade keeping in mind the faster services, meeting geopolitical challenges and be competitive.



The smart ports across the world are using emerging technologies like digital twins, cargo flow optimization and visualization that gives customers end-to-end transparency of their cargo's journey.



As Bangladesh's major per cent offshore trade is sea borne, it is an imperative to go for transformation into digitalization and accelerate its services as per growing economy.



But despite being in a well location in terms of gropolitics, Bangladesh is yet to develop its sea port infrastructure aiming to become smarter in physical operations with digital processes at a time when the country is going to graduate into a developing country from its existing least developed country status.



Removing hurdles it is time to allow the world's state of the art technologies in our sea port and in its operation as per international standards to successfully propel offshore trade. In parallel with development of technologies and in increasing global supply chain it is must to be digitally equipped.



Like in many countries of the world Bangladesh can woo private sector investments and their involvements in developing ports. Bottlenecks should be removed in attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) from the investors who are technologically sound in port operation and developments. Apart from FDI, domestic direct investments (DDI) may also come for automation, digitalization and to be well connected.



At par with economic growth the main Chattogram port did not develop to cater increased services. There is a lack of port service quality due to inability or unwillingness of required investments in port infrastructure.

Our port failed to respond adequately to the increased demands and there were inadequate Institutional reform and less technological advances to match with growing rapid modernization of port handling equipment.



Chattogram being one of the world's oldest ports with a functional natural harbour is contributing in the country's sea borne trade. If adequate investments were made over the decades, today it could be one of the world's smart ports. Time is still young to focus on port based logistics developments, connectivity and interoperability either by local or foreign investments.



The government though took various measures over time to time, is not enough. The implementation of Tk435 core New Mooring Container Terminal project is currently helping to ease operation.



The government, in principle, has decided to allow construction of Patenga Container Terminal in Chittagong to be run by a foreign operator as part of efforts to increase competition among local and foreign operators.



Apart from this, a lot more investment in the port and logistics sector is required to boost trade. Recently, the government agreed to allow foreign and private companies to handle air cargo instead of keeping the service confined to Biman Bangladesh Airlines. It's a good initiative that the government could feel the pulse of investing money in port developments.



The 500,000 TEU annual throughput capacity facilities is under construction at the busiest container port on the Bay of Bengal.



Red Sea Gateway Terminal has been selected by Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping as the preferred operator of the 500,000 TEU annual throughput capacity facilities now under construction at the busiest container port on the Bay of Bengal.



The Chattogram port handled a record 3.2 million TEUs in FY 2021, with 4,209 vessel calls, and is the busiest port in the Bay of Bengal, serving as the gateway for 90% of Bangladesh's import and export ocean cargo. The majority of import shipments are destined for Dhaka, Bangladesh's Capital, and largest city, a distance of 265 km (165 miles) distance from Chittagong.



The port also serves as the main gateway for Bangladesh's fast-growing exports including its garments trade, one of the largest globally. The new facility, being built by the Bangladeshi Government, will feature 600m quay and will be able to handle 3 vessels simultaneously augmenting the ship handling capacity at Chattogram port.



The rapid growth of Chattogram port's cargo volumes necessitates further investment in modern equipment, advanced technology and building new human capacity. This project fits well with Red Sea Gateway Terminal's competencies and its expansion strategy for emerging markets.



Through this investment, the port will be able to contribute significantly to Bangladesh's fast-growing trade and economy.



In 2017, the Government of Bangladesh adopted a "Policy for Implementing Private-Public Partnerships (PPP) Projects through Government-to-Government Partnerships (G2G)". In July of 2019, RSGT and the Ministry of Shipping of Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which RSGT will invest in and provide operational assistance and expertise to the Bangladeshi port sector. A further MOU was signed between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the PPP Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh, on October 28th, 2021. This was followed by the First Joint Platform Meeting between the two parties, held on February 23rd, 2022.



To facilitate trade, several numbers of Inland Container Depots are already there surrounding the port capital city by private investments which are facilitating exports.



Currently few smart ports like Port of Rotterdam Netherlands, Port of Hamburg in Germany, Port of Antwerp in Belgium, Port of Shanghai in China and Port of Los Angeles in California are the ports that are in operation with all modern facilities. Bangladesh being in a good geographical location can woo foreign investments in developing its overall standards and to speed up trade.



Our exporters still are facing a higher lead time and that is why in comparatively low lead time offering countries can offer products in competitive prices as well as they get export orders in large volume.



A good numbers of world's renowned shipping lines and logistics service providing companies are also helping the trade to boost with their state of the art technologies.



We need multimodal logistics connectivity among the ongoing Matarbari deep sea port, the Pangaon port in Narayangonj, river ports, lands ports, rail and road transportations.



Water ways are always cheaper and safe for reasonable transportations and focus should be on water routes for interconnectivity. Along with sea ports it is imperative to develop infrastructure in land and air ports. As per latest statistics it is seen that air shipment is on rise. But the existing infrastructures in cargo handling, scanning and in operation are not satisfactory. Goods after arriving in the airport are being piles up and remain in open sky for several weeks.



To speed up air cargo operation it is also a need to attract investments both by local and foreign that will spur exports of several perishable goods. In modern technology based world no port should be without intelligence based operation. We must be smart in developing our ports and use smart technologies to accelerate the country's economic growth.

The writer is President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association and Chairman QNS Shipping Logistics Limited













