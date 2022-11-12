Video
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:30 AM
Bangladesh wins IMF bailout

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

The IMF loan has finally been secured after months of hectic negotiations giving a sigh of relief to the country's teetering economic condition. The two sides have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on a bailout worth 4.5 billion dollar.

We wholeheartedly thank IMF for standing beside Bangladesh in times of looming economic challenges.

Quoting the Finance Minister, the IMF would provide the aforementioned credit to Bangladesh in three categories. Some 822.82 million dollar will be given as Special Drawing Right (SDR) free of interest under Extended Credit Facility (ECF) while 1,645.64 million dollar SDR will be under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on interest rate of floating SDRi+1 percent. The remaining 1 billion dollar SDR will go to Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) with an interest rate of SDRi+ 0.75 percent.

However, similar to many other developing nations, Bangladesh is also confronting the spectre of economic collapse desperately needing funds to shore up dwindling foreign exchange reserves, virtually stemmed from direct and indirect fallout of Russia -Ukraine war. And Bangladesh is the third South Asian nation after Sri Lanka and Pakistan to have pursued an IMF bailout to tide over the sharp rise in food and energy prices.

Nevertheless, the IMF credit pre-conditions will not be easy to meet; one condition in particular focused on increasing revenue collection is a massive challenge indeed. Moreover, it remains to be seen how government responds to the IMF's another condition of creating asset management companies for speedy disposal of Non-Performing Loans.

Earlier, on numerous occasions, IMF loan mechanisms resulted in wide-spread criticism in different countries, particularly for its doggedness on privatisation and deregulation resulting in hardships of middle class and poor people.

We believe it will not be an easy task for the government to keep IMF conditionals on track, especially when there is mounting political pressure on the government from the opposition political parties to contain the spiralling inflation.

Any form of international loan is simply a stopgap measure. And international loan comes of little help to a country until and unless discipline in domestic issues like rule of law, political culture and accountability is restored. Preventing siphoning of money out of the country and removing corruption must be prioritised by our policymakers. We call on the government to improve in all these fields to truly benefit from the IMF loan.

In conclusion, apart from external factors, economic crisis is also an outcome of the political system that only serves vested interests of a smaller group with an oligarchic attitude undermining the basics of economy while ignoring majority of the population. If we are to ensure a sustainable economy, there is no alternative to ensure a development that benefits not only a few but each and every stakeholder of the country.



