Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 2:29 AM
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022

Afroza Naznin Shumi

Afroza Naznin Shumi

Chicken Tawa Fry



Ingredients: 500 gms cube cut Boneless Chicken Pieces1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
1/2 tbsp Coriander Powder
1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds
1 tbsp Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Turmeric
2 tbsp Gram flour (besan)
6-7 Curry Leaves
3 tbsp Oil
Salt to taste


Method:
1. Take a large bowl, add in boneless chicken pieces along with gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, curry leaves, red chilli paste, fennel seeds (saunf), cumin seeds and salt.
2. Add little water to the masala mixture and mix everything well. Keep aside for 15 minutes. Make sure all the chicken pieces are well marinated.
3. Heat oil in a griddle (tawa) over low-medium flame and shallow fry the chicken pieces until golden and cooked. Remove and drain excess oil. Serve hot.

Ingredients:
400 gm boneless chicken breast
3 tbsp thick curd
2 tsp lemon juice
1 cup coriander leaves
1 cup mint leaves
1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped
1-1/2 inch ginger piece
6-8 cloves garlic
4-5 green chilies thinly chopped
1/2 tsp red chili powder
2 tsp coriander powder
1-1/2 tsp garam masala powder
1 tsp mustard oil
2 tbspcooking oil
Salt to taste
Bamboo skewer stick/sathe sticks to grill

Method:
1. Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium size chunks. Apply salt, mustard oil, lemon juice and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.
2. Combine the coriander leaves, spinach, mint leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilies. Grind into a smooth paste.
3. Now add curd and spices in ground paste of leaves and coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes.
4. Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.
5. Preheat the oven at degrees 350F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes.
6. Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all the sides. Grill till the kabab is well done.



