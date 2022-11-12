

Afroza Naznin Shumi







Ingredients: 500 gms cube cut Boneless Chicken Pieces1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

1/2 tbsp Coriander Powder

1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Turmeric

2 tbsp Gram flour (besan)

6-7 Curry Leaves

Recipe

Salt to taste





Method:

1. Take a large bowl, add in boneless chicken pieces along with gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, curry leaves, red chilli paste, fennel seeds (saunf), cumin seeds and salt.

2. Add little water to the masala mixture and mix everything well. Keep aside for 15 minutes. Make sure all the chicken pieces are well marinated.

3. Heat oil in a griddle (tawa) over low-medium flame and shallow fry the chicken pieces until golden and cooked. Remove and drain excess oil. Serve hot.



Ingredients:

400 gm boneless chicken breast

3 tbsp thick curd

2 tsp lemon juice

1 cup coriander leaves

1 cup mint leaves

1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped

1-1/2 inch ginger piece

Recipe

4-5 green chilies thinly chopped

1/2 tsp red chili powder

2 tsp coriander powder

1-1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp mustard oil

2 tbspcooking oil

Salt to taste

Bamboo skewer stick/sathe sticks to grill



Method:

1. Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium size chunks. Apply salt, mustard oil, lemon juice and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. Combine the coriander leaves, spinach, mint leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilies. Grind into a smooth paste.

3. Now add curd and spices in ground paste of leaves and coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes.

4. Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.

5. Preheat the oven at degrees 350F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes.

6. Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all the sides. Grill till the kabab is well done.

Chicken Tawa FryIngredients: 500 gms cube cut Boneless Chicken Pieces1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste1/2 tbsp Coriander Powder1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds1 tbsp Lemon Juice1/2 tsp Turmeric2 tbsp Gram flour (besan)6-7 Curry Leaves3 tbsp OilSalt to tasteMethod:1. Take a large bowl, add in boneless chicken pieces along with gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, curry leaves, red chilli paste, fennel seeds (saunf), cumin seeds and salt.2. Add little water to the masala mixture and mix everything well. Keep aside for 15 minutes. Make sure all the chicken pieces are well marinated.3. Heat oil in a griddle (tawa) over low-medium flame and shallow fry the chicken pieces until golden and cooked. Remove and drain excess oil. Serve hot.Ingredients:400 gm boneless chicken breast3 tbsp thick curd2 tsp lemon juice1 cup coriander leaves1 cup mint leaves1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped1-1/2 inch ginger piece6-8 cloves garlic4-5 green chilies thinly chopped1/2 tsp red chili powder2 tsp coriander powder1-1/2 tsp garam masala powder1 tsp mustard oil2 tbspcooking oilSalt to tasteBamboo skewer stick/sathe sticks to grillMethod:1. Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium size chunks. Apply salt, mustard oil, lemon juice and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.2. Combine the coriander leaves, spinach, mint leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilies. Grind into a smooth paste.3. Now add curd and spices in ground paste of leaves and coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes.4. Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.5. Preheat the oven at degrees 350F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes.6. Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all the sides. Grill till the kabab is well done.