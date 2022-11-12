Chill & Grill BBQ buffet @ Radisson Blu

Video
Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Life & Style Desk

A gentle wind approaching in the weather is the early calls for a winter season. This season is perfect for some open air sitting while having some sizzling dishes with outdoor setup.Keeping this in mind, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Gardenwill start its popular, tantalizing live BBQ buffet dinner at its picturesque poolside venueevery Friday from 6:30pm onwards, starting from November 11, 2022 till  March 3, 2023.To appease the appetite, the BBQ dinner buffet aptly titled "Surf N' Turf Winter BBQ", will host an exclusive selection of salads, soups, fish and meat grilled items, desserts and succulent dishesfor the respected guests to unwind themselves along with some entertaining lively music performanceat the scenic garden and feasting under the stars with their loved ones.
The culinary team of Radisson Blu Dhaka will present a specially crafted menu of mouth-watering sea food and meaty BBQ delights for all the food lovers.Throughout this winter season, this five-star hotel makes sure that the majority of the food ingredients and raw materials are comingfresh to ensure the scrumptiousflavors of the BBQ offerings.
Starting with the cold appetizers such as BBQ Beef Salad, German Potato Salad, Coleslaw Salad, Assorted Cheese with Condiments and so on.
The Mexican Tex Mex Station will be featuring Mexican Chicken Tacos, Mexican Sweet Corn with Condiments (Salsa) along with Mexican Sub Sandwich etc. The hot buffet station will showcase various kinds of delicacies like Chicken Red Curry, Steamed Basmati Rice, Roasted Vegetables, Chili Pepper Beef, Vegetable Dopiyaza, Duck Masala, Mutton Biriyani and many more delicious items.
This year, diners will get the chance to experience a unique twist in the cosy winter pool BBQ that is Radisson Kebab Stationconsisting of a vast assortment of kebabs and fried items such asHariyali Chicken Kebab, Lebanese Chicken Shish Tawook, Turkish Mutton Kubidda, Marinated Beef Chaap, Saffron Pompret, Masala Fry Hilsha, just to name a few!
Guests can savor the exquisite array of the items on offer from the Grill Station. Delectable items such as Grill Crab & Squid, Grill Marinated Chicken and Beef Steak Medallion, Chicken Buffalo Wings, German Sausage Beef and Chicken accompanied by Fish sauce, BBQ sauce, Mushroom sauce.
Sweet lovers can rejoice at the dessert corner including Red Velvet Cake, White Chocolate Mousse, Cream Caramel, Strawberry Linger Cake, and different kinds of ice creams along with a Pitha Station, consisting of delicious types of pithason display.


