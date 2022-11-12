Fiona came with an attractive jacket



This winter, Fiona , a local fashion brand, brings all the attractive jackets in the winter fest collection.Warm and comfortable fabrics, quality accessories and trendy design jackets will not only keep you warm, but also add a new dimension to your fashion. Moreover, the prices are kept within affordability for the convenience of the customers."Fiona Bangladesh, from the first day we intent to give the best fabrics and wanted to reflect the spirit of this excitement within our products of clothing brands. We are truly concerned about our society so that they can avail better lifestyle apparel Brand in an affordable price. Our aim is to provide quality apparel that will surely align with the trends, ensuring the best quality from sourcing to manufacturing and excellence in customer service that will ensure Best Value for money. In short, we want people in Bangladesh to experience the joy of wearing truly great clothing matching the trends. In Short, we are committed to ensure Best Quality apparel along with best value for money," Kamrul Hassan, Founder and CEO of Fiona Bangladesh.