

Keep your lips soft and smooth

Use a lip balm regularly: The number one rule of winter lip care is to always keep your lips hydrated. Dry winter air zaps the natural moisture from your lips, leaving them dry and chapped. Treating them with the proper nourishment and a boost of hydration every once in a while is the key to keeping them healthy and happy even in the chilliest of the months.

Before going out, apply a generous amount of lip balm on your lips and top it with lipstick. That's right! A layer of lipstick can actually protect your lips from the dry air, pollution and dirt. Also, keep your lip balm in your bag and reapply every time you feel your lips get dry and parched.

Steer clear from licking your lips: Licking your lips seems to be the best idea when they are feeling dry and parched. However, it makes the dryness worse and thus you should break this bad habit. It may moisturize your lips instantly for a while, but the air causes the saliva to evaporate pretty quickly, and it actually leaves them feeling drier. This is because the enzymes in your saliva make your lips dry and can leave the delicate skin feeling irritated as well. Whenever your lips feel dry, apply a lip balm to hydrate them. Also, don't touch your lips unnecessarily as the bacteria and germs from your hands can transfer to your lips and can lead to infection.

Don't peel or pluck: The urge to peel or pick the skin off your chapped lips is only natural but doing so is a complete no-no. Resist peeling or picking at the flaky skin on your lips to keep them healthy and avoid any further skin problems like scabs and blisters. Just like picking your acne does more harm than good to your skin and can leave life-long scars, the same way, peeling lips can also result in blisters and cracks which are not only unsightly but very painful as well. Try to keep your hands to yourself and don't pick on the skin of your lips. Instead, treat them with a lip oil or ointment right away.

Heal your lips with petroleum jelly: Cracked lips, flaky skin, slits, and cold sores are some of the skin issues that come with the colder weather. It is important to treat your cracked and chapped lips the right way so it heals properly and the skin woes don't get worse. Avoid scrubbing or brushing your lips harshly when they are peeling or cracked. It can lead to infection and even worse, lip sores.

Apply petroleum jelly like Vaseline Original Pure Skin Jelly to heal chapped lips and moisturize them. Invest in a lip balm that is infused with an ointment or natural ingredients that help heal winter lip woes. Vaseline Aloe Soothe Lip Care is a nourishing lip balm formulated with pure aloe vera extracts that soothe and heal your lips while also providing deep moisture to your lips.

