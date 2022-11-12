

WaterAid with disabled kids

Now it is working that lends cooperation to parents, especially mother who are facing difficulties with their physically challenged children.

There are many groups of people in our society today who are left uncared for. These people have been left behind in terms of safe water and proper hygiene practices. For example, Bangladesh has approximately 10 percent of victims of disability. Hence, when WaterAid works to ensure safe water and hygiene practices for people, said, Babul Bala, Program Manager, Urban WASH, WaterAid.

Working with SWID School is one example of our sincere efforts to help people with intellectual disabilities with our services. We have provided safe drinking water, accessible toilets, and many other services in this school. We strongly believe that leaving these people behind will not allow us to proceed and prosper as a society. This is why our most essential principle is that we work with everyone and for everyone through joint efforts. So far, we have helped this community in numerous aspects, starting from slums to schools. In schools, we provide sanitization facilities, separate for boys and girls. We also offer facilities for the specially-abled such as being able to use the toilet if you are in a wheelchair, Babul added.

Due to this taboo, some children do not come to school, and we plan to change this very soon. We have to provide extra care and affection for them as we would in their homes. Different kinds of disabilities require different types of facilities. We believe that the wide range of facilities we provide gives them that added attention. I feel extremely blessed and filled with gratitude for being able to serve this community. We are proud to be able to give them proper services and further empower them through consistent support.

So, what we did was that we sat with the guardians and teachers of that school in Khulna, and we had a joint discussion on how to improve the wash scenario in their school. Then, we provided them with the facilities, tailor-made exactly for them, and the students enjoyed it very much. So, we hope that through these little efforts, we can encourage the government and other people.

The Daily Observer: Tell us about the problems you faced before WaterAid's WASH facility was here and the benefits you are enjoying afterward.

Earlier, we did not have any disability-friendly WASH blocks. Many children here look for someone's support in using the washroom - many of them cannot use it without holding someone. Now, with the addition of railing within these latrines, they are able to hold on to something while using the toilet. Consequently, they have been self-dependent.

Moreover, during a briefing, we mentioned that many students have commodes at home but low toilets in their schools and vice versa. This causes a mismatch, resulting in discomfort for the students. Hence, we demanded the inclusion of both types of toilets within all our washrooms to make the children feel more familiar with the toilet system.

Most of the washrooms are attached to our classrooms, and now, children can also choose the toilet system according to their preferences and familiarity. We did this so that we could include all our children in toilet training to make them self-sufficient in this issue.

Toilet training is the first issue that we focus on under ADL training. There are a lot of children here who are unable to speak clearly. Although we try to identify when they want to go to the washroom by taking notes, some children happen to ruin their clothes before they are taken to the toilet. Hence, here, they are getting the benefit of being self-dependent when it comes to such issues.

Moreover, we also now have seating arrangements within our washrooms, which were not there earlier. Thanks to WaterAid and SAJIDA Foundation's collaborated efforts, our washrooms have now been equipped with seating arrangements that help us clean the children up and change their clothes while having them seated.

Moreover, we also have young menstruating girls here. Often, the period timing remains unpredictable, leading to ruining clothes and the necessity of sanitary napkins. Thanks to the installation of vending machines, we are getting that support. Not only the students but our female teachers and the mothers are also being able to benefit from them.

DO: Are the sanitary napkins free of cost?

No, these must be purchased. We have two types of pads - one costing BDT 10 and the other costing BDT 12, respectively. Whoever wants to use one needs to punch a card on the machine. Later, the payment information is sent online.

The WASH block entirely is a huge benefit for us. It helps us stay worry-free and lets us efficiently include our children in toilet training.

DO: Can you tell us about the "MaaOShishuShreni"?

According to medical science, it is mostly impossible to identify if a child is suffering from neurodevelopmental problems before the age of 3. Hence, we train children ages three to six under the 'mother and child program.' The next one ranges from six years to ten years, and the next academic class carries children of ages 11 to 16. Later, these students go through a vocational class until 18, where we train them for jobs and other aspects of life.

We also train a few students who fall under the 'severe' and 'profound' categories, and who learn through entertainment.

DO: I noticed a few older children coming in, of around ages six and above. How do you work with them?

In that case, we focus on their abilities and mental age rather than their age. For example, we assess the mental age and provide training accordingly.

DO: What is the procedure for the test?

A psychologist makes the diagnosis. At this moment, we take help from a psychologist from outside. We also have a post for a psychologist, which remains vacant at this time. However, we ensure that none of the parents stay deprived of our offerings by all means through possible alternative ways.

DO. What is the procedure for admission? And how exactly are you promoting this school?

Our admission procedure remains open all year round. Whenever a parent realizes the importance of schooling for their special child, we take the admission right then and there, regardless of the month or session. That is because we are not only offering academic training but are trying to instill life-oriented skills in specially-abled children.

Besides, we evaluate our children twice a year, every six months. Here, we assess the student's progress individually and try to figure out where they are falling behind. Later, based on the results, we make an Individual Education Plan and start focusing on them based on priorities. For example, for children with issues in fine motor, we will develop the fine motor skills through which they will learn how to eat by themselves. We focus on the smallest of issues to identify needs, make the education plan, and then evaluate again after six months, and the cycle continues.

DO: What is the cost of admission here?

Admission costs BDT 3500, which includes the assessment. Besides, with the tuition fee of BDT 500 included, the total cost amounts to BDT 4000. This is the minimum charge that we need to cover a big portion of the costs that we incur to provide training and education to our special students that are not paid for.

DO. Is there any other organization besides WaterAid which is providing any support?

One other such organization is Anwar group, which gives us yearly support of BDT 50,000. Much of our co-curricular and utilities are also supported by a few more organizations. Around 50% of parents are unable to pay for the fees here, which is why such support means a lot to us.











